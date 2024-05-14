Where To Get The Best Chicken Pot Pie In Every State
When we think of comfort food, there's no doubt in our minds that chicken pot pie is a top 10 dish. With its golden crust, signature filling, and juicy chicken, there really aren't many better options on a cold winter's night or when you're in need of a gastronomic hug. It's a tried and true classic that's transcended continents and generations of culinary innovation, perfect for big groups or quick and easy weeknight cooking. If chicken pot pie holds a special place in your heart, then boy, do we have an article for you.
For this write-up, we took on the challenge of scouring the country for the best chicken pot pies the United States has to offer. From small mom-and-pop diners in the Midwest to classy, fine-dining establishments on the coasts, you'll find it all on this comprehensive list. We looked for the quintessential pies that beg to be Plato's ideal form, but we also sought out the new and innovative, with flavorful additions that will have you changing your tune when it comes to the pies you know and love. Let's dig into the best chicken pot pies in every state and see if your favorite is on our list or if a new champion reigns in your state.
Alabama: Metro Diner in Tuscaloosa
With its humble beginnings in 1992, Metro Diner has become a household name. Featured on TV shows, such as Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, their chicken pot pie is nothing less than perfection.
Alaska: A Pie Stop in Anchorage
Locally owned and staffed by a granddaughter/grandfather team, they offer everything pie — from savory to sweet — including chicken pot pie served on Mondays. What better way to start the week?
Arizona: The Duce in Phoenix
Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, this lively hot spot cooks up pot pies in a jar. These tasty treats are packed with bold flavors and are the perfect base for the restaurant's cocktails.
Arkansas: Neal's Cafe in Springdale
From the iconic pink building to the daily specials that include chicken pot pie, Neal's Cafe is a must-visit in Arkansas. Stop by on Fridays to try this signature dish!
California: Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood
With an elevated legacy of writers and artists, Musso & Frank Grill has a lot to offer both by way of history and their delicious chicken pot pie.
Colorado: Denver Biscuit Company in Denver
While a biscuit pot pie from the Denver Biscuit Company is not your average chicken pot pie, local customers say it's a must-try twist, especially on a cold winter's day.
Connecticut: Dottie's Diner in Woodbury
While celebrated for its award-winning donuts, Dottie's chicken pot pie offers a lot of bold flavors in a small restaurant that screams 1950s. Old-world charm meets modern-day innovation here with a comfort classic.
Delaware: Jessop's Tavern in New Castle
Housed in one of Delaware's oldest buildings, Jessop's Tavern has a wealth of history and knows how to do chicken pot pie right.
Florida: Se7en Bites in Orlando
Featured on shows such as Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, DDD Take Away, and Triple D Nation, you know you're in for a treat. Come and get their special chicken pot pie before it sells out!
Georgia: Paul's Pot Pies in Marietta
Offering up an array of savory pot pies, from Jambalaya to chicken, Paul's has been cooking comfort food classics since 1984. The locals and critics love 'em — come and see why!
Hawaii: Hilo Bay Cafe in Hilo
As seen on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, this local favorite elevates its chicken pot pie dish with a little curry powder and a whole lot of love.
Idaho: Boise Pie Co. in Boise
Known for their delicious dessert pies, you don't want to sleep on their savory pie options. This chicken pot pie has a flakey crust, and a bakery's love shines within this chicken-filled dish.
Illinois: Hoosier Mama Pie Company in Chicago
From all of the reviews, it seems no one in Illinois can beat the delicious chicken pot pies at Hoosier Mama Pie Company. Enjoy a full pie or buy by the slice!
Indiana: Pots and Pans Pie Co. in Indianapolis
There's no better place to get a chicken pot pie in Indiana than Pots and Pans. These pies are made by hand and are available as a take-and-bake option.
Iowa: The Machine Shed in Davenport
Found in the lunch menu under "Homemade Favorites," these chicken pot pies are baked fresh all day and promise bold and comforting flavors.
Kansas: Conroy's Public House in Leawood
Topped with a light puff pastry, this chicken pot pie is an elevated version of the pub classic that promises complex flavors without being too heavy.
Kentucky: Double Dogs Chow House
With an array of locations in Kentucky and a chicken pot pie made in a skillet, you have ample options to try this comfort favorite packed to the brim with delicious flavors.
Louisiana: Elsie's Plate & Pie in Baton Rouge
Come to Baton Rouge and try Elsie's chicken pot pie. They have a list of savory and sweet homemade pies, and it seems people travel from all over for just a taste.
Maine: Dysart's in Hermon
From desserts to dinners, this truck stop has it all. Among the haul, a killer chicken pot pie you have to try to believe.
Dysart's Restaurant & Truck Stop
Maryland: SoBo Cafe in Baltimore
From atmosphere to food, SoBo Cafe is something special. People rave about the chicken pot pie from this quaint spot that offers elevated plates with live music and more!
Massachusetts: Centerville Pie Co. in Centerville
There's a lot of contention when it comes to chicken pot pies in Mass. While there are some nostalgic favorites, when it comes to taste, Centerville just can't be outdone. Even Oprah agrees!
Michigan: Great Lakes Pot Pies in Clawson
Handmade with local ingredients, Great Lakes Pot Pies has its specialty right in the title. These are some pies you have to try to believe!
Minnesota: The St. Paul Grill in St. Paul
The people voted The St. Paul Grill as having Minnesota's best chicken pot pie. This high-end restaurant makes its comfort classic with love, giving all who eat it a "warm hug."
Mississippi: Sugar Magnolia Takery in Flowood
With a lot of love and great ratings for their pot pies, this little gem has a lot to offer — from sweets to savories — with a top-notch chicken pot pie.
Missouri: PotPie in Kansas City
PotPie serves up some massive chicken pot pies with a stellar crust. Featured on the Food Network, it offers a higher-end dining experience with classic comfort dishes.
Montana: Stonefly Lounge in Coram
After a day of adventuring in Glacier National Park, head to Stonefly Lounge for an array of savory pies. From mini to 5" deep dish, these chicken pot pies are truly different than the rest.
Nebraska: Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Omaha
While a chain restaurant, customers rant and rave about Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen's chicken pot pie — handmade to perfection. With an array of locations throughout the Midwest, convenience is key.
Nevada: Crust & Roux in Las Vegas
Featuring every type of pie — pizza, savory, and dessert — this chicken pot pie is known for its handmade crust, with special roux and huge chunks of chicken.
New Hampshire: Bob's Broiled Chicken in Portsmouth
This place knows everything about chicken, so it's no wonder people love their homemade chicken pot pies with juicy meat and flakey pastry puff.
New Jersey: Hinck's Turkey Farm in Manasquan
While you might see turkey in the name, this farm spot also offers chicken pot pies that locals swear by. Hang out with the animals and enjoy an array of locally-made products!
New Mexico: Aly's A La Cart in Taos
If you visit Taos, you have to try Aly's chicken chipotle pie, as seen on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives — a clear favorite in the state.
New York: Penelope in NYC
Don't let the high-end look of these dinner plates fool you. Penelope's is a cherished secret and offers up a signature chicken pot pie that will rival all other comfort foods.
North Carolina: Beasley's Chicken + Honey in Raleigh
Using high-quality ingredients and southern favorite recipes, Beasley's is a top contender for chicken pot pies. The food here is "just like grandma used to make."
North Dakota: Granite City Food & Brewery in Fargo
This chicken pot pie is like nothing you've ever seen — baked to perfection with a generous helping of crust covering the delicious chicken within.
Ohio: Just Pies in Westerville
At Just Pies, it's clear they know their stuff. These chicken pot pies are packed with real veggies and huge chunks of chicken with a pie crust that's baked to perfection.
Oklahoma: Paseo Grill in Oklahoma City
Critics and locals alike know Paseo Grill has the best chicken pot pie in the state. However, there are a limited amount of pies made per day, and it's only on the lunch menu. Plan ahead!
Oregon: Lauretta Jean's in Portland
Offering up take-and-bake pies, you don't have to wait to be served and can enjoy the best chicken pot pie in the state any time you want. Don't be afraid to grab a sweet treat, too!
Pennsylvania: Curly's Comfort Food in Levittown
On Thursdays, head to Curly's for a delicious comfort food staple — their killer chicken pot pie. If you buy three, you get one free!
Rhode Island: Blue Plate Diner in Middletown
This diner has all the favorites with an old-school vibe, but their food is far more elevated than you'd think. Everything on site is made from scratch, including their beloved chicken pot pie.
South Carolina: Truffles Cafe in Bluffton
An elevated version of the comfort classic, this chicken pot pie is anything but ordinary. Featuring a wealth of veggies and delicious white wine cream sauce, one bite will change the way you view this dish.
South Dakota: Purple Pie Place in Custer
While blueberry might be a famed pie on their menu, don't sleep on the chicken pot pie. Their "signature" pot pie forges the savory path, balancing out its sweet treats.
Tennessee: The Cafe at Thistle Farms in Nashville
The chicken pot pie at The Cafe was first served in 2016 and has become a customer favorite. But buyer beware: These pies are seasonal, so get them while you can.
Texas: Grace's in Houston
Named after and dedicated to the owner's grandmother, this Houston hotspot features a chicken pot pie made with a mix of tarragon, thyme, and marsala wine packed inside its decadent crust.
Utah: Crowshaw's Gourmet Pies in George
Delivering handmade pies for over 30 years, both sweet and savory, locals rave about Crowshaw's. However, they make a limited amount per day, so get there early!
Vermont: Morningside Bakery (Formerly Gourmet Provence Bakery & Cafe) in Brandon
Looking for a French twist to your chicken pot pie? Try the homemade option at Morningside, and grab a sweet treat, too.
Virginia: The Pie Gourmet in Vienna
Over 30 years of love have gone into making these delicious pies. Made with tender white meat, veggies, and a sumptuous filling, you can see why locals love this spot.
Washington: Uptown Grill in Olympia
The scratch chicken pot pie is Uptown Grill's number 1 seller. This pie is so good that it survived the pandemic!
West Virginia: Sarah's Bakery in Charleston
While this bakery sells a lot of sweets, it's well-known in town that their chicken pot pie is the establishment's best seller. It may seem "odd," but one bite will tell you why.
Wisconsin: The Great Dane Pub & Brewing in Madison
The people have spoken. Great Dane has the best chicken pot pie with a side of applesauce and a pretzel stick — a unique twist to a classic dish!
Wyoming: Sidewinders American Grill in Wilson
Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, these homemade pies are baked fresh daily but are made in limited batches. Get 'em while they're hot!
Methodology
To determine which pie was the best, we scoured the internet along with our staff, friends, and family members to find a general consensus in each state. From rave reviews and first-hand experiences to awards and multiple write-ups, we collected all the data to show you our winning findings.