Where To Get The Best Chicken Pot Pie In Every State

Skillet of chicken pot pie Mikafotostok/Getty Images
By Jenn Carnevale|

When we think of comfort food, there's no doubt in our minds that chicken pot pie is a top 10 dish. With its golden crust, signature filling, and juicy chicken, there really aren't many better options on a cold winter's night or when you're in need of a gastronomic hug. It's a tried and true classic that's transcended continents and generations of culinary innovation, perfect for big groups or quick and easy weeknight cooking. If chicken pot pie holds a special place in your heart, then boy, do we have an article for you.

For this write-up, we took on the challenge of scouring the country for the best chicken pot pies the United States has to offer. From small mom-and-pop diners in the Midwest to classy, fine-dining establishments on the coasts, you'll find it all on this comprehensive list. We looked for the quintessential pies that beg to be Plato's ideal form, but we also sought out the new and innovative, with flavorful additions that will have you changing your tune when it comes to the pies you know and love. Let's dig into the best chicken pot pies in every state and see if your favorite is on our list or if a new champion reigns in your state.

Alabama: Metro Diner in Tuscaloosa

Metro Diner's chicken pot pie Metro Diner

With its humble beginnings in 1992, Metro Diner has become a household name. Featured on TV shows, such as Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, their chicken pot pie is nothing less than perfection.

Metro Diner

(205) 464-9428

1800 McFarland Blvd E APT 404, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Alaska: A Pie Stop in Anchorage

A Pie Stop pot pie A Pie Stop

Locally owned and staffed by a granddaughter/grandfather team, they offer everything pie — from savory to sweet — including chicken pot pie served on Mondays. What better way to start the week?

A Pie Stop

(907) 677-7437

3020 Minnesota Drive Suite #1A, Anchorage, AK 99503

Arizona: The Duce in Phoenix

Chicken pot pies in glass jars The Duce

Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, this lively hot spot cooks up pot pies in a jar. These tasty treats are packed with bold flavors and are the perfect base for the restaurant's cocktails.

The Duce

(602) 866-DUCE

525 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85004

Arkansas: Neal's Cafe in Springdale

Neal's Cafe chicken pot pie Neal's Cafe

From the iconic pink building to the daily specials that include chicken pot pie, Neal's Cafe is a must-visit in Arkansas. Stop by on Fridays to try this signature dish!

Neal's Cafe

(479) 751-9996

806 North Thompson, Springdale, AR 72764

California: Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood

Fancy chicken pot pie Facebook / Musso & Frank Grill

With an elevated legacy of writers and artists, Musso & Frank Grill has a lot to offer both by way of history and their delicious chicken pot pie.

Musso & Frank Grill

(323) 467-7788

6667 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028

Colorado: Denver Biscuit Company in Denver

Biscuit pot pie in bowl Facebook / Denver Biscuit Company

While a biscuit pot pie from the Denver Biscuit Company is not your average chicken pot pie, local customers say it's a must-try twist, especially on a cold winter's day.

Denver Biscuit Company

(720) 782-0809

141 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Connecticut: Dottie's Diner in Woodbury

Dottie's Diner chicken pot pie with vegetables Dottie's Diner

While celebrated for its award-winning donuts, Dottie's chicken pot pie offers a lot of bold flavors in a small restaurant that screams 1950s. Old-world charm meets modern-day innovation here with a comfort classic.

Dottie's

(203) 263-2516

787 Main St S, Woodbury, CT 06798

Delaware: Jessop's Tavern in New Castle

Jessop's chicken pot pie on plate Facebook: Jessop's Tavern

Housed in one of Delaware's oldest buildings, Jessop's Tavern has a wealth of history and knows how to do chicken pot pie right.

Jessop's Tavern

(302) 322-6111

114 Delaware St, New Castle, DE 19720

Florida: Se7en Bites in Orlando

Forkfull of chicken pot pie Se7en Bites

Featured on shows such as Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, DDD Take Away, and Triple D Nation, you know you're in for a treat. Come and get their special chicken pot pie before it sells out!

Se7en Bites

(407) 203-0727

617 N Primrose Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32803

Georgia: Paul's Pot Pies in Marietta

Paul's chicken pot pie Facebook / Paul's Pot Pies

Offering up an array of savory pot pies, from Jambalaya to chicken, Paul's has been cooking comfort food classics since 1984. The locals and critics love 'em — come and see why!

Paul's Pot Pies

(770) 428-6092

10 Mill St, Marietta, GA 30060

Hawaii: Hilo Bay Cafe in Hilo

Hilo Bay chicken pot pie Hawaii: Hilo Bay Cafe

As seen on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, this local favorite elevates its chicken pot pie dish with a little curry powder and a whole lot of love.

Hilo Bay Cafe

(808) 935-4939

123 Lihiwai St. Hilo, HI

Idaho: Boise Pie Co. in Boise

Chicken pot pie Facebook / Boise Pie Co.

Known for their delicious dessert pies, you don't want to sleep on their savory pie options. This chicken pot pie has a flakey crust, and a bakery's love shines within this chicken-filled dish.

Boise Pie Co.

(208) 343-3101

1216 N Orchard St, Boise ID 83706

Illinois: Hoosier Mama Pie Company in Chicago

Hoosier's chicken pot pie Hoosier Mama Pie Company

From all of the reviews, it seems no one in Illinois can beat the delicious chicken pot pies at Hoosier Mama Pie Company. Enjoy a full pie or buy by the slice!

Hoosier Mama Pie Company

(312) 243-4846

1618 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Indiana: Pots and Pans Pie Co. in Indianapolis

Chicken pot pie with spoon Amelia Morris

There's no better place to get a chicken pot pie in Indiana than Pots and Pans. These pies are made by hand and are available as a take-and-bake option.

Pots and Pans Pie Co.

(317) 600-3475

4915 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205

Iowa: The Machine Shed in Davenport

Machine Shed chicken pot pie Facebook / The Machine Shed

Found in the lunch menu under "Homemade Favorites," these chicken pot pies are baked fresh all day and promise bold and comforting flavors.

The Machine Shed

(563) 391-2427

7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA 52806

Kansas: Conroy's Public House in Leawood

Conroy's chicken pot pie with lunch spread Facebook / Conroy's Public House

Topped with a light puff pastry, this chicken pot pie is an elevated version of the pub classic that promises complex flavors without being too heavy.

Conroy's Public House

(913) 912-1018

12924 State Line Rd. Leawood, KS 66209

Kentucky: Double Dogs Chow House

Chicken pot pie in skillet Facebook / Double Dogs Chow House

With an array of locations in Kentucky and a chicken pot pie made in a skillet, you have ample options to try this comfort favorite packed to the brim with delicious flavors.

Double Dogs Chow House

(270) 843-9357

Multiple locations

Louisiana: Elsie's Plate & Pie in Baton Rouge

Elsie's chicken pot pie on plate Elsie's Plate & Pie

Come to Baton Rouge and try Elsie's chicken pot pie. They have a list of savory and sweet homemade pies, and it seems people travel from all over for just a taste.

Elsie's Pies

(225) 636-5157

3145 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Maine: Dysart's in Hermon

Dysart's chicken pot pie Facebook / Dysart's

From desserts to dinners, this truck stop has it all. Among the haul, a killer chicken pot pie you have to try to believe.

Dysart's Restaurant & Truck Stop

(207) 942-4878

530 Coldbrook Rd, Hermon, ME 04401

Maryland: SoBo Cafe in Baltimore

SoBo's chicken pot pie Facebook / SoBo Cafe

From atmosphere to food, SoBo Cafe is something special. People rave about the chicken pot pie from this quaint spot that offers elevated plates with live music and more!

SoBo Cafe

(410) 752-1518

6 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Massachusetts: Centerville Pie Co. in Centerville

Slice of Centerville chicken pot pie Facebook / Centerville Pie Co.

There's a lot of contention when it comes to chicken pot pies in Mass. While there are some nostalgic favorites, when it comes to taste, Centerville just can't be outdone. Even Oprah agrees!

Centerville Pie Co.

(774) 470-1406 

1671 Falmouth Road, Centerville, MA 02632

Michigan: Great Lakes Pot Pies in Clawson

Chicken pot pie sliced in half Facebook / Great Lakes Pot Pies

Handmade with local ingredients, Great Lakes Pot Pies has its specialty right in the title. These are some pies you have to try to believe!

Great Lakes Pot Pies

(248) 266-1160

809 W 14 Mile Rd. Clawson, MI 48017

Minnesota: The St. Paul Grill in St. Paul

Chicken pot pie on plate Facebook / The St. Paul Grill

The people voted The St. Paul Grill as having Minnesota's best chicken pot pie. This high-end restaurant makes its comfort classic with love, giving all who eat it a "warm hug."

The St. Paul Grill

(651) 224-7455

350 Market Street, St. Paul, MN 55102

Mississippi: Sugar Magnolia Takery in Flowood

Sugar Magnolia's chicken pot pie Sugar Magnolia Takery

With a lot of love and great ratings for their pot pies, this little gem has a lot to offer — from sweets to savories — with a top-notch chicken pot pie.

Sugar Magnolia Takery

(601) 992-8110

5417 Hwy 25, Flowood, MS 39232

Missouri: PotPie in Kansas City

PotPie's chicken pot pie Facebook / PotPie

PotPie serves up some massive chicken pot pies with a stellar crust. Featured on the Food Network, it offers a higher-end dining experience with classic comfort dishes.

PotPie

(816) 561-2702

904 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO 64111

Montana: Stonefly Lounge in Coram

Stonefly's chicken pot pie Facebook / Stonefly Lounge

After a day of adventuring in Glacier National Park, head to Stonefly Lounge for an array of savory pies. From mini to 5" deep dish, these chicken pot pies are truly different than the rest.

Stonefly Lounge

(406) 387-5440

10154 Highway 2 East, Coram, MT 59913

Nebraska: Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Omaha

Cheddar's chicken pot pie Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

While a chain restaurant, customers rant and rave about Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen's chicken pot pie — handmade to perfection. With an array of locations throughout the Midwest, convenience is key.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

(402) 330-4140

12152 L St, Omaha, NE 68137

Nevada: Crust & Roux in Las Vegas

Crust & Roux chicken pot pie Crust & Roux

Featuring every type of pie — pizza, savory, and dessert — this chicken pot pie is known for its handmade crust, with special roux and huge chunks of chicken.

Crust & Roux

(725) 204-8522

6825 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119

New Hampshire: Bob's Broiled Chicken in Portsmouth

Bob's chicken pot pie Facebook / Bob's Broiled Chicken

This place knows everything about chicken, so it's no wonder people love their homemade chicken pot pies with juicy meat and flakey pastry puff.

Bob's Broiled Chicken

(603) 433-6355

801 Islington St. Gallagher's Place, Portsmouth, NH

New Jersey: Hinck's Turkey Farm in Manasquan

Hinck's Turkey Farm pre-made pies on sale Hinck's Turkey Farm

While you might see turkey in the name, this farm spot also offers chicken pot pies that locals swear by. Hang out with the animals and enjoy an array of locally-made products!

Hinck's Turkey Farm

(732) 223-5622

1414 Atlantic Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736

New Mexico: Aly's A La Cart in Taos

Aly's chicken pot pie with coleslaw Alys A La Cart

If you visit Taos, you have to try Aly's chicken chipotle pie, as seen on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives — a clear favorite in the state.

Aly's A La Cart

(575) 758-7503

625 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM 87571

New York: Penelope in NYC

Penelope's chicken pot pie Facebook / Penelope

Don't let the high-end look of these dinner plates fool you. Penelope's is a cherished secret and offers up a signature chicken pot pie that will rival all other comfort foods.

Penelope

(212) 481-3800

159 Lexington Ave, New York, NY10016

North Carolina: Beasley's Chicken + Honey in Raleigh

Beasley's chicken pot pie Facebook / Beasley's Chicken + Honey

Using high-quality ingredients and southern favorite recipes, Beasley's is a top contender for chicken pot pies. The food here is "just like grandma used to make."

Beasley's Chicken + Honey

(919) 322-0127

237 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27601

North Dakota: Granite City Food & Brewery in Fargo

Granite City chicken pot pie Granite City Food & Brewery

This chicken pot pie is like nothing you've ever seen — baked to perfection with a generous helping of crust covering the delicious chicken within.

Granite City Food & Brewery

(701) 293-3000

1636 SW 42nd St, Fargo, ND 58103

Ohio: Just Pies in Westerville

Just Pies chicken pot pie Just Pies

At Just Pies, it's clear they know their stuff. These chicken pot pies are packed with real veggies and huge chunks of chicken with a pie crust that's baked to perfection.

Just Pies

(614) 818-9300

736 Northfield Rd., Westerville, OH 43082

Oklahoma: Paseo Grill in Oklahoma City

Paseo Grill's chicken pot pie Instagram / Paseo Grill

Critics and locals alike know Paseo Grill has the best chicken pot pie in the state. However, there are a limited amount of pies made per day, and it's only on the lunch menu. Plan ahead!

Paseo Grill

(405) 601-1079

2909 Paseo, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Oregon: Lauretta Jean's in Portland

Lauretta Jean's chicken pot pie Lauretta Jean's

Offering up take-and-bake pies, you don't have to wait to be served and can enjoy the best chicken pot pie in the state any time you want. Don't be afraid to grab a sweet treat, too!

Lauretta Jean's

(503) 235-3119

3402 SE Division St. Portland, OR

Pennsylvania: Curly's Comfort Food in Levittown

Curly's Comfort Food freshly baked pies Facebook / Curly's Comfort Food

On Thursdays, head to Curly's for a delicious comfort food staple — their killer chicken pot pie. If you buy three, you get one free!

Curly's Comfort Food

(267) 639-0787

1140 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd, Levittown, PA 19057

Rhode Island: Blue Plate Diner in Middletown

Blue Plate Diner Facebook / Blue Plate Diner

This diner has all the favorites with an old-school vibe, but their food is far more elevated than you'd think. Everything on site is made from scratch, including their beloved chicken pot pie.

Blue Plate Diner

(401) 848-9500

665 W Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842

South Carolina: Truffles Cafe in Bluffton

Truffles Cafe chicken pot pie Truffles Cafe

An elevated version of the comfort classic, this chicken pot pie is anything but ordinary. Featuring a wealth of veggies and delicious white wine cream sauce, one bite will change the way you view this dish.

Truffles Cafe

(843) 815-5551

91 Towne Dr, Bluffton, SC 29910

South Dakota: Purple Pie Place in Custer

Three freshly baked pies Facebook / Purple Pie Place

While blueberry might be a famed pie on their menu, don't sleep on the chicken pot pie. Their "signature" pot pie forges the savory path, balancing out its sweet treats.

Purple Pie Place

(605) 673-4070

19 Mt. Rushmore Rd., Custer, SD 57730

Tennessee: The Cafe at Thistle Farms in Nashville

The Cafe's chicken pot pie Facebook / The Cafe at Thistle Farms

The chicken pot pie at The Cafe was first served in 2016 and has become a customer favorite. But buyer beware: These pies are seasonal, so get them while you can.

The Cafe at Thistle Farms

(615) 953-6440

5122 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209

Texas: Grace's in Houston

Grace's chicken pot pie Facebook / Grace's

Named after and dedicated to the owner's grandmother, this Houston hotspot features a chicken pot pie made with a mix of tarragon, thyme, and marsala wine packed inside its decadent crust.

Grace's

(713) 728-6410

3111 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098

Utah: Crowshaw's Gourmet Pies in George

Crowshaw's chicken pot pie Crowshaw's Gourmet Pies

Delivering handmade pies for over 30 years, both sweet and savory, locals rave about Crowshaw's. However, they make a limited amount per day, so get there early!

Crowshaw's Gourmet Pies

(435) 628-1700

175 W 900 S St., George, UT 84770

Vermont: Morningside Bakery (Formerly Gourmet Provence Bakery & Cafe) in Brandon

Morningside's Chicken pot pie Facebook / Morningside Bakery

Looking for a French twist to your chicken pot pie? Try the homemade option at Morningside, and grab a sweet treat, too.

Morningside Bakery

(802) 247-3002

37 Center St, Brandon, Vermont 05733

Virginia: The Pie Gourmet in Vienna

The Pie Gourmet Instagram / The Pie Gourmet

Over 30 years of love have gone into making these delicious pies. Made with tender white meat, veggies, and a sumptuous filling, you can see why locals love this spot.

The Pie Gourmet

(703) 281-7437

507 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180

Washington: Uptown Grill in Olympia

Uptown Grill chicken pot pie on lunch table Uptown Grill

The scratch chicken pot pie is Uptown Grill's number 1 seller. This pie is so good that it survived the pandemic!

Uptown Grill

(360) 338-0340

514 Capitol Way S, Olympia, WA 98501

West Virginia: Sarah's Bakery in Charleston

Sarah's chicken pot pie Facebook / Sarah's Bakery

While this bakery sells a lot of sweets, it's well-known in town that their chicken pot pie is the establishment's best seller. It may seem "odd," but one bite will tell you why.

Sarah's Bakery

(304) 343-2253

1011 Bridge Rd, Charleston, WV 25314

Wisconsin: The Great Dane Pub & Brewing in Madison

Chicken pot pie with spoon Facebook / The Great Dane Pub & Brewing

The people have spoken. Great Dane has the best chicken pot pie with a side of applesauce and a pretzel stick — a unique twist to a classic dish!

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing

(608) 284-0000

123 E Doty St, Madison, WI 53703

Wyoming: Sidewinders American Grill in Wilson

Chicken pot pie with spoon Facebook / Sidewinders American Grill

Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, these homemade pies are baked fresh daily but are made in limited batches. Get 'em while they're hot!

Sidewinders American Grill

(307) 200-6745

2550 Moose Wilson Road, Wilson, WY 83014

Methodology

Chicken pot pies on cooling racks Diane Labombarbe/Getty Images

To determine which pie was the best, we scoured the internet along with our staff, friends, and family members to find a general consensus in each state. From rave reviews and first-hand experiences to awards and multiple write-ups, we collected all the data to show you our winning findings.

