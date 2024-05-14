The Ultimate Guide To Sprouted Onions

We've all done it before — you buy a bag of onions, intending to use them all up in your week's wonderful recipes, but that bag gets shoved into a corner somewhere, and you forget about it after only using a few bulbs. While rummaging through your kitchen cabinets, you find your old onions, only to see that shoots have burst out from their tops. Your heart sinks, because you don't like to waste food, and here are several old onions that could've been something great.

Don't despair! There's no need to cry over spilled milk (or in this case, nearly fossilized onions). You might think sprouted onions are something to immediately throw out, but think again. Curiously enough, there are some culinary uses for what seems like trash. After all, one man's junk is another's treasure! So stop eyeing that bag suspiciously. Instead, learn more about sprouted onions and see what you can potentially do with them.