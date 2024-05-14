For The Best Steak Au Poivre, Use Two Types Of Peppercorns

There are of course more than two kinds of peppercorns available to home cooks. White, pink, and Szechuan are probably the easiest to source, and they're all usable for your next steak au poivre. Just keep in mind that they all bring something a little different to the table.

White peppercorns are a little spicier than black peppercorns, so they'll give your steak some more kick. They're less aromatic than black peppercorns, however, so it's a good idea to use a mix of black and white peppercorns for your crust.

Pink peppercorns, which are sometimes also labeled as red peppercorns, taste sweet and floral, and more like juniper than pepper, so be sure you taste one or two before you crust an expensive steak with them because that flavor can be a little overpowering. It's best to mix a few pink peppercorns with some black peppercorns so that you get the essence of the flavor but don't miss out on the true steak au poivre experience.

Finally, for a tasty fusion-style steak au poivre, try adding some Szechuan peppercorns to your peppercorn crust mix, or add a few to the sauce. They have a distinctive hot, spicy flavor that will make your tongue and lips tingle, which certainly sounds a lot like the type of aphrodisiac that even old school French chefs could get behind.