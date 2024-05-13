Put Your S'mores Ingredients In An Egg Roll For An Epic Dessert
S'mores typically feature a classic trio of ingredients — chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers. However, by introducing a fourth component, you can elevate this campfire staple to a whole new level. Instead of simply sandwiching the chocolate and marshmallow between two graham crackers, try stuffing these ingredients inside an egg roll wrapper. Once fried, you'll be able to enjoy the traditional s'more flavors, but inside a crispy shell that builds on the textural contrast of the sticky marshmallows, melty chocolate, and crunchy graham crackers.
This unconventional approach not only creates a novel eating experience but also offers greater flexibility with the ingredients since everything can be neatly contained within the egg roll wrapper. For example, you can use Nutella or frosting without the filling oozing out as it would on a graham cracker, or you can opt for smaller marshmallows for more control over the chocolate-to-marshmallow ratio. When it's time to serve your s'mores egg roll, you can even dip them in chocolate sauce or dust them with sugar. Plus, there's no need to light a campfire, since these indoor-friendly s'mores are fried in a pot of oil.
Assembling s'mores egg rolls
Assembling a s'mores egg roll is a lot like preparing traditional egg rolls, but it includes a particular challenge: Incorporating graham crackers. The sharp edges of graham crackers, even when broken in half, can easily puncture the egg roll wrapper during rolling. To prevent this, it's best to fully crumble the graham crackers. You can also pulverize them into a fine crumb in a food processor along with some cream cheese to create a spreadable filling.
Another key step in the assembly process involves the marshmallows. Microwaving them briefly before wrapping helps ensure that they melt uniformly and completely. This pre-melting is crucial particularly if you're using jumbo marshmallows, because the frying process is relatively fast. Without this step, you might find the marshmallows are still solid while the chocolate is melted and the wrapper is crispy and golden. Microwaving them or even substituting marshmallow fluff results in a more cohesive filling in a s'mores egg roll.
Tips for making s'mores egg rolls
Making s'mores the traditional way is relatively straightforward, with the primary concern being the occasional burnt marshmallow. However, when it comes to crafting an egg roll version, it can quickly go poorly if the edges of the egg roll aren't properly sealed. When this happens, the chocolate and marshmallows can leak out into the oil during frying, leaving you with a burnt mess and non-existent filling. To prevent this, it's crucial to brush the edges of the wrapper with water or egg wash to create a tight seal.
Leakage can also happen if you overload your s'mores with too much filling. Ideally, you should aim to use about ¼ to ⅓ cup of filling per egg roll to allow for enough space to fold and securely seal the wrapper without the contents spilling out. Though this can be a tedious process, the good news is you can assemble s'mores egg rolls ahead of time. Just stick them in the freezer before you're ready to use them, and leave the frying for when you're about to serve. This make-ahead approach will allow you to enjoy next-level s'mores whenever a craving hits.