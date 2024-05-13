Put Your S'mores Ingredients In An Egg Roll For An Epic Dessert

S'mores typically feature a classic trio of ingredients — chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers. However, by introducing a fourth component, you can elevate this campfire staple to a whole new level. Instead of simply sandwiching the chocolate and marshmallow between two graham crackers, try stuffing these ingredients inside an egg roll wrapper. Once fried, you'll be able to enjoy the traditional s'more flavors, but inside a crispy shell that builds on the textural contrast of the sticky marshmallows, melty chocolate, and crunchy graham crackers.

This unconventional approach not only creates a novel eating experience but also offers greater flexibility with the ingredients since everything can be neatly contained within the egg roll wrapper. For example, you can use Nutella or frosting without the filling oozing out as it would on a graham cracker, or you can opt for smaller marshmallows for more control over the chocolate-to-marshmallow ratio. When it's time to serve your s'mores egg roll, you can even dip them in chocolate sauce or dust them with sugar. Plus, there's no need to light a campfire, since these indoor-friendly s'mores are fried in a pot of oil.