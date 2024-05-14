The Gourmet Cheese That Takes Your Deviled Eggs To The Next Level

Goat cheese is typically sold as blocks or crumbles, and whipped goat cheese can be harder to come by in supermarkets, which means you'll have to whip solid goat cheese into your deviled egg filling. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to integrate the cheese into the yolky mixture with the help of a few kitchen tools.

The easiest way to puree goat cheese into a traditional deviled egg filling is with a food processor. Food processors are specifically designed to break down whole ingredients into smaller sizes or, in this case, turn ingredients into a creamy, whipped puree. Although goat cheese is soft, it's also crumbly, so it might be helpful to add a dash of oil or citrus juice if you notice that the filling looks or feels a bit dry. If you don't have a food processor, turn to your blender and follow the same steps.

Although electric-powered appliances simplify the process of preparing goat cheese deviled egg filling, they're not necessary. If you have a potato masher, you can pulverize your ingredients by pressing and twisting the hand-held tool until the yolky blend is smooth. A mortar and pestle is another excellent option, and if all else fails, use a fork to break everything down until it's nice and buttery.

For all the options above, consider starting the process when the goat cheese is at room temperature where it's pre-softened. Because why work harder when you can work smarter?