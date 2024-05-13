The Discontinued Costco Cake We're Desperate To Have Back

Among the many perks of being a Costco member, the store's impressive bakery selection ranks pretty high. This warehouse retail chain is known for its assortment of substantially-sized baked goods, including the massive all-American chocolate cake that captivated the hearts and bellies of shoppers. The cake consisted of multiple layers and had enough chocolate to satisfy a small army. As stated in a Reddit thread, this cake "was four layers, weighed 7 pounds, and could put you in a chocolate coma."

Costco has not officially commented on why it chose to eliminate the cake from the bakery lineup, but the timing of its disappearance does provide some clues. Because the cake was discontinued in 2020, it's possible that the pandemic had something to do with its demise. This is similar to the discontinuation of a beloved Costco food court sandwich, which may have been axed in an effort to streamline the food court menu in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.