The Absolute Worst Sauces To Pair With Angel Hair Pasta

Everyone knows not all pasta is the same; even though it might be made from the same ingredients, a pasta's shape determines a lot about how it tastes and feels in your mouth. Debates constantly rage online about which is the "best" pasta shape, but these miss the point; every pasta shape has its own strengths for different situations. This brings us to what may be the most divisive pasta shape of them all: angel hair.

Angel hair pasta, sometimes referred to as capellini (the difference between the two is a level of thickness measured in thousandths of a millimeter), is the thinnest long noodle you can find. This makes it ideal when you're looking for a long pasta with a delicate texture — but that doesn't mean angel hair pasta is without its flaws. Angel hair's tendency to stick together, and especially its relative lack of surface area, means you should avoid heavier sauces that will weigh the pasta down. Instead, look to oil-based sauces in lighter dishes, as these will bring out angel hair's strengths.