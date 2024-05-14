How Kellogg's Paved The Way For Cereal Box Prizes

Breakfast cereals are known for being bright and colorful, which makes sense; during the mid-20th century, cereal started to be marketed more for kids than any other demographic, with colorful packaging and memorable mascots making their first appearances. But perhaps no phenomenon exemplified this approach more than the rise of toys and prizes nestled amid the cereal itself. For decades after, cereal box prizes — toys like figurines, video games, and eating utensils — were de rigeur; an integral part of the American breakfast experience. This led to plenty of arguments about which were the best cereal box prizes of all time.

But where did the idea come from to begin with? It turns out that it dates back way, way farther than you might expect: The very first prize to be offered with cereal was in the early 1900s. Unsurprisingly, the company responsible was also the one that effectively invented breakfast cereal: Kellogg's, whose bizarre accidental experiments were the origin of Corn Flakes. But it wasn't a toy as we recognize them today; those had to wait for decades to arrive.