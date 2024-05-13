The Bold Sauce That Absolutely Belongs In Your Bloody Mary

Nothing says Sunday Brunch more than a warm plate of eggs benedict and the perfect Bloody Mary. Unlike other weekend cocktails like mimosas and bellinis, Bloody Marys are known for being the savory and robust leader of the pack. If you're looking for a tasty, convenient way to add extra flavor to your next tomato-infused cocktail, why not try a spoonful or two of cocktail sauce?

While traditional Bloody Marys always have vodka and tomato juice, you can add more than a handful of extra ingredients to this popular breakfast cocktail to fit your taste buds. Horseradish, Tabasco sauce, and even jalapeño peppers are popular for those who enjoy spicy flavors. Folks who can't get enough pickled foods may mix their Bloody Marys with pickle juice and extra olives. Regardless of how you tailor-make your usual Bloody Mary, there is one common denominator linking all savory drink lovers together: The enjoyment of bold flavors.

Typically made from ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and horseradish, cocktail sauce is the perfect way to upgrade the flavor of any Bloody Mary. Depending on the gamut of extra ingredients included in your variety of choice, you can upgrade the flavor of your Bloody Mary with just one or two spoonfuls of this simple yet flavor-packed condiment.