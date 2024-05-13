The Bold Sauce That Absolutely Belongs In Your Bloody Mary
Nothing says Sunday Brunch more than a warm plate of eggs benedict and the perfect Bloody Mary. Unlike other weekend cocktails like mimosas and bellinis, Bloody Marys are known for being the savory and robust leader of the pack. If you're looking for a tasty, convenient way to add extra flavor to your next tomato-infused cocktail, why not try a spoonful or two of cocktail sauce?
While traditional Bloody Marys always have vodka and tomato juice, you can add more than a handful of extra ingredients to this popular breakfast cocktail to fit your taste buds. Horseradish, Tabasco sauce, and even jalapeño peppers are popular for those who enjoy spicy flavors. Folks who can't get enough pickled foods may mix their Bloody Marys with pickle juice and extra olives. Regardless of how you tailor-make your usual Bloody Mary, there is one common denominator linking all savory drink lovers together: The enjoyment of bold flavors.
Typically made from ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and horseradish, cocktail sauce is the perfect way to upgrade the flavor of any Bloody Mary. Depending on the gamut of extra ingredients included in your variety of choice, you can upgrade the flavor of your Bloody Mary with just one or two spoonfuls of this simple yet flavor-packed condiment.
How to customize your next Bloody Mary with cocktail sauce
If you're used to only using cocktail sauce for grilled shrimp cocktail, enhancing your next Bloody Mary with this bold, flavor-loaded sauce is simple. The number one ingredient in most varieties of cocktail sauce is ketchup so balancing this condiment with the neutral acidity of fresh tomatoes for an even taste is essential. Additionally, cocktail sauce tends to run on the thicker side, so start with only a small amount. Substituting this condiment for the required tomato juice in a traditional Bloody Mary is not recommended. Instead, add a spoonful of cocktail sauce directly into your included tomato juice to start. Before adding vodka, take your time to taste-test the mixture before assuming you need all other suggested ingredients.
Since most varieties of cocktail sauce have horseradish, you may get away with adding less, especially if you're not fond of spicy drinks. However, cocktail sauce does have a tinge of underlying sweetness from ketchup. For this reason, if you enjoy packing your Bloody Mary with a salty spicy kick, cocktail sauce is just one of many condiments worth adding to your list of inclusions. Forge ahead by using extra horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, and Tabasco. Adding the right amount of lemon juice will also draw out the bold flavors of a well-rounded cocktail sauce.
Use cocktail sauce to make delicious seafood-inspired Bloody Marys
Now that you know how to use cocktail sauce to your advantage, it's time to get creative. Bloody Marys and cocktail sauce have more in common than you might assume. Shrimp cocktail has a history tied to the oyster cocktail — a drink served as far back as the late 1800s including oysters, liquor, catsup (as it was spelled then), and seasonings. Fusing cocktail sauce in your favorite morning drink makes more sense than you might initially assume. What better way to lean into this bold, seafood-centric ingredient than dressing up your Bloody Marys with the right extras?
Beyond adding a spoonful of cocktail sauce, give your Bloody Mary a blast of flavor with fish sauce. Alternatively, consider including a pour of clam juice for a noticeable seafood-inspired taste. To add a brighter flavor, use citrus-infused vodka and try a sprinkle of Old Bay Seasoning to add some additional savoriness.
Next to upgrading the primary elements of this popular drink, get creative when choosing toppings. Use cocktail sauce as the unifying ingredient. Next to the usual celery stalk, cherry tomatoes, and citrus wedges, add cooked skewered shrimp for dipping. If you're feeling extra fancy, you may want to include oysters, clams, or even another notable member of the down under family by including a cooked crab leg or two. With cocktail sauce, you can easily upgrade a traditional Bloody Mary or make an entirely new fun, delicious drink to enjoy.