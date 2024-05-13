The Beginner Pasta Tip You Need To Remember When Cooking Noodles

One of the reasons pasta water is so useful is that it is enriched with the starch that results from cooking your noodles. This sticky substance is indispensable for helping sauce adhere to your pasta, or to emulsify into a silky, creamy coating (like in the case of cacio e pepe). That said, the flip side of this situation is that as the noodles release that starch into the water, it can also cause them to cling together.

You can avoid this by making sure you don't overcrowd your pot. Keep in mind that as it cooks, pasta absorbs water and swells, so even if it seems like plenty of room at first, your carbs may end up quickly squeezed into too close quarters. It's best to be generous with space and aim for somewhere between four and five quarts of water per pound of pasta.

Also, if you've ever wondered whether it's really necessary to stir pasta as it cooks, the answer is that this is generally believed to be a good practice. Occasionally agitating the contents of your pot with a spoon will prevent pasta from sticking together and solidifying into a glob. This is particularly true of long strands like linguini, fettuccine, spaghetti, and the like.