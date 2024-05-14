The Origin Story Of Taco Bell's Iconic Gordita

Taco Bell has seen a lot of items cycle in and out of its menu over the past several decades. There's Taco Bell's sloppy joe-inspired Bell Beefer burger, an original menu item which vanished in the 1990s, and most recently the company has introduced the brand new Cantina Chicken menu. Heck, Taco Bell's nacho fries have reappeared multiple times, and now seem to be a permanent menu fixture. But sometimes, an item shows up and just never goes anywhere because people enjoy it too much. Such was the case with the Gordita. Well ... one version of it, anyway.

Taco Bell introduced the Gordita — which bears little resemblance to an actual Mexican gordita — in 1998. At the time, it was basically a loaded flatbread taco, with three versions: Supreme, Fiesta, and Santa Fe. These versions stuck around in some form for a couple of decades, but it was in 2001 that the Gordita ultimately evolved into the product you probably know from the menu today: The Cheesy Gordita Crunch.