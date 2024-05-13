4 Energy Drinks That Are Actually Healthy

Energy drinks aren't usually associated with health and nutrition but remember that not all brands are created equal. That's why it's crucial to check your energy drink labels prior to purchase, as product labeling provides essential information on things like caffeine content. The labels on energy drinks can also apprise you of any unwanted ingredients, such as excessive servings of sugar.

Everyone can use a boost of energy from time to time, and certain energy drinks provide such a boost without negatively impacting your health. To this end, Daily Meal has compiled a listing of four healthy energy drinks currently on the market: Lotus, Celsius, Zoa, and Bai Boost. These brands utilize natural ingredients to gently uplift energy levels without causing the crash that's associated with high servings of caffeine and sugar. While it's best to derive your energy from a wholesome, nutritious diet, moderate consumption of healthy energy drinks can provide the quick spike in energy you need for early mornings or after long days.