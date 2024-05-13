4 Energy Drinks That Are Actually Healthy
Energy drinks aren't usually associated with health and nutrition but remember that not all brands are created equal. That's why it's crucial to check your energy drink labels prior to purchase, as product labeling provides essential information on things like caffeine content. The labels on energy drinks can also apprise you of any unwanted ingredients, such as excessive servings of sugar.
Everyone can use a boost of energy from time to time, and certain energy drinks provide such a boost without negatively impacting your health. To this end, Daily Meal has compiled a listing of four healthy energy drinks currently on the market: Lotus, Celsius, Zoa, and Bai Boost. These brands utilize natural ingredients to gently uplift energy levels without causing the crash that's associated with high servings of caffeine and sugar. While it's best to derive your energy from a wholesome, nutritious diet, moderate consumption of healthy energy drinks can provide the quick spike in energy you need for early mornings or after long days.
Lotus Energy Drinks
Lotus energy drinks feature a mix of seven plants known to have a positive effect on energy as well as overall wellness. The careful selection of ingredients balances energy levels in the body, which helps you avoid the jittery effects linked to many other brands. Along with coffee beans and coffee fruit, Lotus drinks include extracts from several plants, such as lotus flowers and Schisandra berries. The brand also features green tea extract, as well as tea derived from the guayusa plant, which both contain lots of healing antioxidants.
This brand fits nicely into the category of healthy natural energy drinks. Along with enhancing energy, the ingredients found in Lotus drinks are said to elevate mood, reduce stress, and regulate blood sugar. Lotus products are also vegan and gluten-free, with sugar-free options available. Along with concentrates, which can be mixed with ice, soda water, and flavored syrups, Lotus will soon introduce 12-ounce cans to increase energy levels while on the go.
Celsius
Celsius energy drinks tout their ability to maintain a consistent level of energy over a longer period of time. This is crucial for lengthy workouts, but it can also benefit people with hectic lifestyles and long workdays. Celsius's claim that it can enhance metabolic function is backed by a few research studies (available on its website) and the products feature a host of natural ingredients associated with certain health benefits.
For instance, the sparking raspberry peach flavor contains extracts from green tea and guarana seeds, as well as ginger root. Ginger is associated with a variety of benefits, including enhanced digestion and a positive impact on inflammation throughout the body. You'll also find vitamins A and C, as well as chromium, which can alleviate hunger pangs. Other flavors include orange, green apple cherry, grape rush, and wild berry. Celsius also offers products specifically designed for intensive physical activity, which include amino acids to protect muscle tissues and boost alertness.
Zoa
If you've ever been envious of Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson's outstanding physique and intense work ethic, then Zoa is the energy drink for you. The wrestler-turned-action star was compelled to develop the beverage in an effort to provide a wholesome source of energy to health-minded individuals. Zoa contains vital nutrients, such as vitamins B and C, as well as amino acids to repair muscle tissues after intense workouts. Other ingredients include camu camu, an antioxidant-rich fruit hailing from the Amazon rainforest, and electrolytes, which ensure optimal hydration.
While Zoa does lack sugar, its products contain caffeine to help improve energy levels. Like other energy drinks that focus on wellness, Zoa derives its caffeine from green coffee beans — which are coffee beans that have not been subject to roasting – as well as green tea. Keep in mind that green tea is one of many healthy teas that can enhance your day, which makes it an ideal ingredient in a wholesome energy drink. Zoa flavors include frosted grape, super berry, wild orange, and cherry limeade, among other tasty options.
Bai Boost
Bai Boost is a plant-based energy drink that features tea extract along with caffeine to improve feelings of alertness. This beverage is actually an offshoot of Bai water, which is a flavored water range that contains essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants. As for the nutritional composition of Bai Boost, this drink includes vitamin C, an important nutrient that supports numerous bodily functions while also serving as a powerful antioxidant. As for caffeine, you can expect a similar effect as consuming a single cup of coffee based on the 110mg included in every serving. Provided that you don't overdo it, research shows that caffeine can benefit the health of your heart.
Bai Boost flavors include strawberry watermelon, black raspberry, and pineapple passion fruit. These beverages are low in calories and only include one gram of sugar per serving. They also use stevia, a plant-based sweetener, to enhance flavor. Thanks to the combination of pleasing flavors and nutrients, Bai Boost is a reliable way to feel energized during the day. So next time you're looking for a midday boost in your energy, remember that not all energy drinks are created equal, and look to the shelves for one of these healthy options.