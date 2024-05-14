What Time Does Krystal Stop Serving Breakfast?
In the southern United States, Krystal is known for being a reliable place to go if you want a bite to eat at any hour of the day. It opens early and closes late, with many locations being open 24/7. However, if you find yourself at this fast food chain outside of typical morning hours, you might wonder if you'd still be able to get something off of Krystal's breakfast menu. Unfortunately, if you come in after 11 am, that won't be possible, as this is the last time the restaurant will accept breakfast orders.
The good news is that Krystal starts serving breakfast fairly early. Typically you can get it as early as 5 am Monday through Friday, and 7 am on Saturday and Sunday. It depends on the location you visit, so be sure to call in advance to confirm. If you come in outside of Krystal's scheduled breakfast hours, you'll have to order something from the regular menu or go to one of the fast food restaurants that offer all-day breakfast instead.
Does Krystal still serve coffee after breakfast hours are over?
Coffee unsurprisingly has a prominent place on Krystal's breakfast menu and is included in almost all of the breakfast combos. However, that doesn't mean you can only order the beverage with a breakfast bowl, egg sandwich, or other breakfast offering. Even though Krystal stops serving breakfast promptly at 11 am, this does not include the coffee.
Krystal continues to serve coffee past 11 am — all day long, in fact — which means if you're in the mood for a cup of joe at lunch or at any other time of the day, you'll still be able to get it. Just keep in mind that when you order a combo meal that isn't on the breakfast menu, the drink that it comes with refers to a fountain drink such as soda, not coffee, which you'd have to order on the side. For the full breakfast experience, it's best to visit this southern chain restaurant in the morning, or at least before 11 o'clock.