The Easy Way To Make Cheaper Homemade Salads

Salad always seems like such a good idea when you're cruising the aisles of the produce section, doesn't it? It can be easy to get carried away tossing bags of lettuce mix and baby cucumbers into the cart, but once you get all of those ingredients to the checkout, the cost really starts to add up. Even worse, you can spend a bunch on salad supplies only for them to go bad in a few days, which is a huge waste of food and money. If you're trying to eat more salads at home, and you want to save a few dollars, the most important rule is to always buy produce that's in season.

Eating in season isn't just a restaurant catchphrase to try and lure foodies in the door. It's actually a smart way to buy produce because it's good for the environment and supports the local farming economy. More importantly, fresh, in-season fruits and vegetables taste amazing, and you can save a ton of money when there's plenty of supply, so there's almost no reason fill your salad bowl with anything other else.