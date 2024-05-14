Give Your Breakfast Tacos The Ultimate Upgrade With This Egg Hack

There are two ways to accomplish this goal, and the first involves scrambled eggs and cheese. The method here is to spread cheese liberally across a nonstick pan, cook it on medium heat until it starts to bubble, then pour beaten eggs evenly over the top. After the eggs are cooked, you put your fillings on and fold them up, relying on the pliant power of scrambled eggs to hold everything together without breaking. This version is essentially a miniature omelet that you hold with your hands while you eat it.

The second method is a lot messier but doable if you really want that runny egg goodness. Anyone who has ever cooked a fried egg before knows that if you turn the heat too high, the bottom will cook more than the top, resulting in a sunny-side-up egg with an overly crispy underside. Normally, this isn't what you want — but if you do it correctly, this can also make a perfect taco shell, as that crispy exterior will hold the egg together around whatever fillings you want to use. Just be prepared for the yolk to go everywhere — and you probably want to use larger eggs to create larger shells.