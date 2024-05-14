Never Eat Soggy Roasted Zucchini Again With This Simple Tip

If you try your best to avoid the consumption of soggy vegetables, you may side-step zucchini as a veritable side dish. Yet, beyond making a few loaves of classic zucchini bread, enjoying this nutritious veggie solo without worrying about its resulting texture on your plate is essential. Fortunately, with the help of strategic chopping and a few other preparation tips, you're well on your way to enjoying cooked zucchini that holds a firmer, more satisfying bite.

Zucchini is popular and easy to eat due to its mild, versatile flavor. Even though this oblong squash is over 90% water, zucchini is loaded with several important vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, manganese, and potassium. While you may have become accustomed to finding creative ways to incorporate this veggie into different casseroles and pasta dishes, you can enjoy simple zucchini roasted with mindful preparation.

Instead of cutting squash into bite-sized chunks, chop larger pieces. If you want to cut zucchini into rounds, slice discs thicker than usual. Smaller, thinner pieces have a higher chance of overcooking and potentially burning along the edges. Luckily, with a few different preparation methods, you can retain zucchini's firm consistency throughout the cooking process.