McDonald's Potential New Value Meal Could Mean Even Cheaper Fast Food

Fast food joints have been in some hot water recently over rising prices, and rumor has it that McDonald's may be trying to change their image with a new affordable meal option. A source told CBS MoneyWatch that McDonald's is considering adding a $5 meal option to menus nationwide after noticing customer backlash over high rates. The source shared that the meal may consist of "a choice of either a McChicken, a McDouble or four-piece chicken nuggets as well as fries and a drink." McDonald's prices may vary drastically depending on the location, but one thing that customers all over the United States can confirm is how quickly the fast food chain has hiked up their prices to almost unreasonable heights.

But before fans get too excited over the possibility of a reasonably priced McDonald's meal, nothing has officially been agreed upon between McDonald's corporation and individual location owners, making the $5 meal merely speculation at the time of publication. Former McDonald's corporate chef and TikToker Mike Horacz responded to the $5 McDonald's meal rumors, claiming that franchise owners may not be happy about the loss in profit over a potential new value meal, as they have been "steering away from value" menu items in recent years. Fans who are tired of spending a significant chunk of change at a fast food joint that was once considered a cheap dining option expressed frustration in the comments, with one user writing, "Theyve [sic] had a 75 year run. Time to move on."