You Need To Hit Up Trader Joe's For The Best Store-Bought Tomato Soup

For a cozy night in, there's no better treat of a meal than the easy, foolproof combo of grilled cheese with tomato soup. But unless you have a knack for making homemade soups or time to let a pot simmer for hours, you've probably been in search of a worthy companion for your crunchy grilled cheese. If so, it's time to head to the nearest Trader Joe's. Plenty of stores carry various brands of tomato soup, but a lot of those store-bought options can leave something to be desired, whether that's a too-watery texture or a lack of flavor.

There's no denying that tomatoes can amp up a grilled cheese, but what sets Trader Joe's tomato soup apart is the attention to detail when it comes to delivering flavor. Trader Joe's sells a few tomato soup variations, ranging from tomato feta to tomato basil. But even its standard creamy tomato soup has a secret ingredient that puts it leagues ahead of any other tomato soup brand you've had.