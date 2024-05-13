The McDonald's Dipping Sauce We Seriously Can't Get Enough Of

If you're a McDonald's devotee, you've probably already figured out some of the chain's most popular "secret menu" items. A strategic bun substitution or an extra egg can really elevate your sandwich experience, but if you really want to play around with flavors, it helps to have a working knowledge of the chain's roster of dipping sauces (which, by the way, are almost never listed on the menu, either). In addition to plain BBQ sauce, which is most often offered with a nugget order, there's also sweet and sour, honey mustard, chipotle BBQ, tangy BBQ, spicy buffalo, sweet chili, and creamy ranch. But if you only have space in your brain to remember one dipping sauce, we ask that you let it be hot mustard.

In a 2023 ranking at Daily Meal, hot mustard came out on top when compared to the rest of McDonald's dipping sauces, and it all came down to a complexity of flavor that the other sauces could not match. "McDonald's hot mustard sauce pulls off exactly what it promises by delivering a mustard that is both hot and sweet...and a little tangy too," the author reported.

If you do a quick search of the internet for opinions on McDonald's hot mustard, you'll see that this cult fave is beloved by more than just Daily Meal writers. There's just one catch, however: You can't find hot mustard sauce at a lot of McDonald's locations, you've gotta search it out.