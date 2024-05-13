The Simple Tip You Can't Forget For Perfectly Roasted Mushrooms

Mushrooms are made of up to 90% water. This is what keeps them so light and fluffy when tossed into a salad in their raw iteration. But while that may help you stay hydrated, it also means that these 'shrooms have a lot less flavor than the ones concentrated through a cooking process.

When roasting, you'll find a good deal of water seeping out of the mushrooms over time, and while this indicates that they are getting more delicious, sitting in that liquid makes it difficult for them to caramelize and may result in a soggy dish. You can cook them longer and wait for the water to naturally evaporate, but by pausing about a third of the way into the roast and removing your sheet pan from the oven, gently draining it off by hand, and then returning to the heat, you can accelerate the process.

The beauty of this step is that not only will you have more concentrated mushroom goodness in the actual vegetable, but you also wind up with a byproduct that's full of flavor. Save your roasted mushroom juice for an umami-filled flavor enhancer; this stuff is vegan-friendly and can be used as a broth or cooking liquid for stews and soups, and even as a seasoning (like you might use fish sauce or soy sauce).