Is Red Lobster Actually Shutting Down? Here's What We Know

Red Lobster is generally considered a powerhouse in the seafood restaurant industry. For instance, a comparison of Red Lobster and Joe's Crab Shack found the former establishment besting the latter thanks to factors like atmosphere and location availability. Despite its success, NBC News reports that Red Lobster is currently facing the closure of over 50 locations. This announcement comes not long after stakeholder Thai Union's decision to pull their investment from the chain, with the group's CEO Thiraphong Chansiri stating, "We have determined that Red Lobster's ongoing financial requirements no longer align with our capital allocation priorities."

It should be noted that Red Lobster currently has about 700 restaurants situated throughout the U.S. with several international franchises, which means the chain will remain in operation despite the closures. As for which restaurants are closing: California, Colorado, Florida, and Maryland will see the most closures, with other states' locations on the chopping block. It's unlikely that Red Lobster will join the list of chain restaurants you forgot existed any time soon, but there's no denying that the establishment is up against some significant challenges.