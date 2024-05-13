12 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Protein Shakes

If you're trying to get more protein in your diet, store-bought protein shakes are an easy option. They're quick, convenient, and easy to consume, especially on the go. Whether you just left the gym or are simply trying to hit your daily protein goals, eating enough of this macronutrient is crucial for optimal health.

Protein plays an important role in many bodily functions. It isn't just about getting buff — protein also helps you maintain current muscle mass and heal from injuries. It's the building block of not only muscles, but bones, skin, and other tissues. Plus, it supports enzyme production, hormone regulation, and immune function. And if you're concerned about your protein intake, you're already thinking about your health. However, not all protein shakes are created equal, and some might actually hinder rather than help your health goals.

Regardless of your motivation, there are certain ingredients in protein shakes that we consider unhealthy across the board. For example, excess sugar or sodium along with chemicals proven to have harmful side effects. To determine which protein shakes were the unhealthiest, we reviewed many nutritional labels and gathered those that fit our criteria. So if you're trying to be healthy and eat enough protein, you've come to the right place. Keep reading for the 12 unhealthiest protein shakes on store shelves.