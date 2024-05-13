The Oven Mistake You Need To Avoid When Doubling A Recipe

When cooking for a larger gathering than you're used to, you may need to expand a tried-and-true recipe to accommodate all your friends and loved ones. If your strategy involves placing two dishes in the oven to cook concurrently, there's an annoying error to be aware of — and avoid. For the best results, leave some room between the two dishes to ensure the proper flow of hot air over them. Otherwise, there's a significant chance of uneven cooking, which can derail your doubled recipe and delay your dinner party plans (or require an emergency takeout order).

Consider that an increased cooking time is likely when there are two dishes in the oven. Also, most ovens have issues with uneven heating thanks to hot spots, which can complicate the process even further. While you can use a nifty parchment paper hack to find oven hot spots, changing the position of each dish while cooking is beneficial if you're not sure about the presence of hot spots in the appliance. You will also want to turn dishes as the food cooks to expose all sides to the heat of the oven.