Meyer Natural Foods Launches Line of Premium Sausage and Real-Wood Smoked Bacon

LOVELAND, Colo., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Natural Foods, a leading provider of natural and organic proteins, today announced the launch of a premium sausage and bacon line from their Meyer Heritage Duroc Pork brand. The products are now available to retailers nationwide for consumers seeking exceptional taste and quality.

Pork used in the sausage and bacon is 100% all natural, crate free, and vegetarian fed without the use of antibiotics or added hormones. The pork is hand-selected for highly desirable Duroc heritage.

Three selections of Meyer Heritage Duroc Pork bacon will be available at retail: No Sugar Added Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon, Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon, and Peppered Uncured Bacon. Each of the artisan hand-crafted bacon offerings delivers rich and robust flavor.

The sausage is presented in an array of enticing flavors and formats, including: Traditional Pork Breakfast Links, Maple Pork Breakfast Links, Mild Pork Italian Sausage Links, Spicy Pork Italian Sausage Links, Mild Ground Pork Italian Sausage, Traditional Ground Pork Sausage and Traditional Pork.

Available in both retail and service counter formats, the new sausage and bacon offerings provide retailers with an expanded selection menu from Meyer Heritage Duroc Pork.

About Meyer Natural Foods

At Meyer Natural Foods, we have always believed in doing things the right way. Exceptional taste comes from uncompromising standards. We proudly call that The Meyer Way™, and we have been putting our beliefs into action for more than 25 years. Meyer Natural Foods is a long-standing supplier of all-natural and organic protein options under the Meyer Natural Angus, Laura's Lean, Dakota, Local Harvest, and Meyer Heritage Duroc Pork brands.

