KeHE'S Holiday Show Goes Virtual

NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeHE announces its 2020 Holiday Show will take place virtually. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, KeHE's annual Holiday Show previously scheduled for June 16-18 in Chicago, IL has been transformed.

This first-ever virtual Holiday Show named Holidays of Hope, will provide attendees with a digital show experience accessible from the safety of their home or office. Similar to KeHE's physical shows, this new easy-to-use, digital marketplace platform will enable retailers and suppliers to communicate about promotional deals, negotiate, discover product attributes and place orders online. Participating retailers can also explore exclusive products and identify curated new items and trends.

In lieu of participation fees, suppliers and retailers are encouraged to donate to KeHE Cares®. All donations will be used to provide financial support and assistance to communities ravaged by the impact of COVID-19. Seven trusted and fully vetted KeHE Cares® partners have been selected to receive these funds, including: The ARK, Sunshine Gospel Ministries, Hunger's End Food Pantry and Blessing Closet, Eight Days of Hope, Metro Caring, New Vision Community Church, and Young Life .

Ari Goldsmith, Vice President of Marketing at KeHE stated, "We believe strongly that with so many communities across the country struggling with the hardships and loss COVID-19 has caused, we need to do what we can to help those who are hurting."

KeHE is refunding all fees pre-paid by suppliers to participate in the cancelled Holiday Show in Chicago. The Holidays of Hope virtual show is exclusive to current KeHE suppliers and retailers. To learn more about KeHE's trade shows or make a donation, visit https://www.kehe.com/events/holiday-show/.

About KeHE

With its nationwide distribution network, KeHE provides natural & organic, specialty & fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation certified, company with over 5,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada. Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows.® For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & LinkedIn.

