Join ButcherBox in its Mission to #ShareAMillionMeals with Feeding America®

BOSTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ButcherBox, a leading online retailer of high-quality protein, announced the company's corporate partnership with Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. In its first initiative as a supporting partner, ButcherBox has committed to donate one million meals* to Feeding America and has launched its #ShareAMillionMeals campaign beginning today through June 30, 2020.

The social media campaign, which will run on Instagram, encourages users to help raise awareness for hunger by sharing a photo of their home cooked meal with #ShareAMillionMeals in support of ButcherBox's mission to donate meals to people in need.

"Partnering with Feeding America is a natural extension of our brand mission of Believing in Better because we believe that everyone should have access to food and the ability to make a home cooked meal," said Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox. "With most of the country preparing and eating meals at home now, we thought what better way to support our effort in raising awareness for hunger than to get this budding group of home chefs to submit photos of their home cooked meals on Instagram with our campaign hashtag."

One in nine people in America face hunger. With the support of Feeding America, ButcherBox hopes to bring awareness to people facing hunger in the United States through its #ShareAMillionMeals campaign. The Feeding America network, composed of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal services, serves more 40 million people each year.

*$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

