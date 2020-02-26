Happy Day Brands Commits to 1 Million Meal Donation to Feed Hungry Californians

As food scarcity continues to plague Americans across the nation, one Benefit Corporation is stepping up to (fill) the plate

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Day Brands this week announced it will provide one million servings of its oatmeal to regional food banks across California. This commitment is part of the company's "Good For You, Good For All" campaign to alleviate food insecurity nationwide. A public benefit corporation, Happy Day Brands produces a line of non-GMO and organic food and beverage products and uses a buy-one, give-one business model to help support regional food banks.

"We believe that access to food is a human right," said Mark Priddy, CEO and Co-Founder of Happy Day Brands. "That's why we're working with regional food banks across California to identify and serve communities disproportionately experiencing food insecurity."

To increase their impact in the state, Happy Day Brands will team up with the following Sysco locations:

Los Angeles

San Francisco

Sacramento

Riverside

Central California

Ventura

Sysco sells, markets, and distributes food and food-related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments, among others. This set of "do-good" partnerships will not only allow for the distribution of Happy Day Brands products, but will also be integral to facilitating the statewide donation.

"We are proud to welcome Happy Day Brands into the Sysco California ecosystem, especially as we see the monumental lift we can bring together to our communities," said Sysco Los Angeles President, Brett Berglund. "Their line of innovative products and mission to use business as a force for good is inspiring and aligns with our overall corporate goal to donate 200 million meals across the U.S. to fight hunger. It really is a perfect partnership."

Happy Day Brands will now be available to Sysco customers throughout California and will also have a number of products on California retail shelves including WinCo Foods. For each product purchased, Happy Day Brands will provide a serving of oatmeal to help feed vulnerable Californians.

"The collaborative approach taken by Happy Days Brands and Sysco to help end hunger is vital to our community," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "We truly appreciate their efforts to give hope to those in need."

Happy Day Brands will also work with regional food banks in:

Sysco will provide both a distribution channel for their specialty products and volunteer support for Happy Day Brands' California efforts. "Sysco has gone above and beyond, committing to host the first volunteer 'packing party' with over 150 volunteers in support of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank," said Priddy.

Happy Day Brands and Sysco volunteers will team up on February 28th, from 1 – 3 p.m. at Sysco Los Angeles to host the first volunteer "packing party." For more information, visit HappyDayBrands.com.

Happy Day Brands is a social impact business based in Boise, Idaho, co-founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs Mark and Jeanette Priddy. It is an Idaho Benefit Corporation that operates on a buy-one, give-one (BOGO) business model—each purchase activates a donation to someone in need. Products include superfood oatmeal, superfood granola, protein pancakes, gourmet chocolate, and organic coffee and are available in select retailers including WinCo Foods, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, and Albertsons, among others.

