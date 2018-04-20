gimMe Snacks Wins Supplier of the Year Award from Whole Foods Market

Premium Seaweed Brand Honored for Organic Commitment

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- gimMe Snacks, the #1 organic seaweed snack brand, received the award for best Organic Commitment at the annual Whole Foods Market Supplier Awards held on April 18, 2018. gimMe stood out among other brands for offering a differentiated, certified organic seaweed product portfolio in the growing functional snacks category. Created by Annie Chun, gimMe Snacks' organic seaweed Thins, Chips, and Roasted Snacks continue to resonate with Whole Foods Market's health-conscious shoppers.

The annual Whole Foods Market Supplier Awards are the company's highest honor for producer partners that exemplify the organization's mission and values. The awards spotlight best in class supplier partners for their outstanding innovation, environmental stewardship, responsible sourcing and commitment to quality standards.

"It's a real honor to be recognized by Whole Foods Market for our commitment to using only certified organic ingredients," said Steve Broad, Co-Founder and CEO of gimMe Snacks. "This award symbolizes years of hard work in creating the first USDA approved organic seaweed snacks and we could not be more pleased."

gimMe started its national partnership with Whole Foods in 2013, and quickly became the #1 seaweed brand carried by the market. Now, the gimMe brand is a best seller amongst all other functional snack brands including beef jerky, bean snacks, fruit snacks, and kale chips.

gimMe has long been a trailblazer in creating certified organic seaweed snacks, influencing its suppliers to adopt USDA approved methods of producing and processing its seaweed. gimMe uses only sustainably grown seaweed to create its line of delicious snacks that are organic, gluten free, non-GMO, and vegan.

gimMe Snacks are unlike any other. Based in Northern California, gimMe is the pioneering healthy snack brand that harvests and curates the world's best tasting, healthy organic seaweed-based snacks. gimMe's seaweed is grown organically, thoughtfully, and sustainably in an agriculturally protected region off the South Korean coast which ensures superior nutrition and delicious taste. gimMe was founded by visionary food entrepreneurs Annie Chun and Steve Broad who, in 2012, recognized an opportunity to adapt a traditional yet convenient and healthy Korean favorite to a healthy snack in flavors that would entice American palates. Annie and Steve's vision, combined with their expertise gained in building the most successful Asian inspired packaged food brand, Annie Chun's, has led to gimMe becoming the #1 seaweed snack brand driving the growth of the entire category. In Korea, crispy seaweed is known as "gim"– and because it's so good everyone always wants more! Learn more about gimMe at www.gimmehealth.com and on social media: on Facebook at gimMe Seaweed and on Instagram at gimmegrams.

