FBOMB Becomes Official Fat Fuel Partner Of Ragnar

DURHAM, N.C., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Love You Foods, LLC announced today it is now the Official Fat Fuel Partner of Ragnar, the premier series of overnight road and trail running relay adventures in the United States.

The partnership will introduce FBOMB® macadamia nut butters to thousands of Ragnar participants. FBOMB is a perfect complement to Ragnar events because the portable design of the pouches is intended for convenient on-the-go consumption. Ragnar racers can literally tear open the pouch and squeeze the nut butter into their mouths while running. FBOMB nut butters are also perfect as pre- or post-race fuel because their all-natural, high-quality fat content provides steady and sustained energy.

"We're excited to join RAGNAR as a sponsor," said Disruptive Enterprises Chief Marketing Officer Todd Cantrell. "Ragnar gives FBOMB an opportunity to introduce our delicious nut butters to a group of athletes who will benefit from the low-carb fuel. Whether you're a hardcore athlete or a minivan-driving weekend warrior, FBOMB nut butters are a great snack choice."

Outdoor enthusiasts helped build the FBOMB brand so partnering with Ragnar was a logical decision.

"Ragnar attracts people who want to live fit, healthy, full lives, and FBOMB is all about supporting healthy active lifestyles," said Love You Foods co-founder Kara Taylor. "We absolutely love that Ragnar reaches athletes of all types – from the casual to the hardcore!"

"Ragnar runners are always looking for the latest options to help them manage their nutrition during our unique endurance events," said Ragnar EVP of Partnerships Doug Kaplan. "FBOMB's focus on nutrition for all types of athletes makes them a great fit for our races."

Partnering with Ragnar places FBOMB nut butters into the hands of a demographic that closely matches FBOMB's most loyal consumers.

"Ragnar runners are a natural fit with FBOMB nut butters because both Ragnar and FBOMB appeal to people who are willing to push the boundaries," said Love You Foods co-founder Ross Taylor. "We know they'll love dropping an FBOMB or two during their races!"

FBOMB joins other sponsors, including Reebok, Salomon, NATHAN Sports, SCHEELS, Superfeet, CEP, GU, Custom Ink, RXBAR, and bluerub.

About Love You Foods, LLC:

Founded by a husband-wife team, Love You Foods produces the FBOMB® brand of premium nut butters and oils. The all-natural, high-quality fats come in a form that is easy to carry, use, and enjoy. FBOMB is known for dry roasted macadamia nut butters that can be eaten straight out of their custom-made portable pouches (for example, during a Ragnar Race!). They also offer premium single-serve oils that can be added to coffee, tea, soups, and salads. You can drop an FBOMB anytime, anywhere!

For more information, please visit: https://www.dropanfbomb.com/

About Disruptive Enterprises, LLC:

Disruptive Enterprises is committed to advancing health and wellness by helping people replace processed food carbohydrates in their diets through convenient and great tasting high-fat alternatives and pioneering ketone therapies. Through our subsidiary operating companies -- Disruptive Nutrition, LLC, KetoLogic, LLC, and Love You Foods, LLC (makers of FBOMB® macadamia nut butters and premium oils) -- we conduct research, develop intellectual property, and formulate, market, and distribute consumer packaged goods designed to help people live healthier, happier lives.

For more information, please visit: http://disruptive-enterprises.com

About Ragnar:

Based in Utah, Ragnar is the largest overnight running relay series in the United States. Traversing inspiring and scenic destinations around the country, these events make testing your limits a team sport. In the Reebok Ragnar Relay Series, teams of 12 run a 200-mile relay over two days and one night. In Ragnar Trail Relays, presented by Salomon, teams of 8 run a 120-mile trail relay over the same time span. The more than 150,000 runners that participate each year embrace their inner wild to conquer what they thought impossible, sacrifice sleep for unforgettable moments, and cross the finish line to receive our glorious finisher medals and coveted Double Medals.

Co-founded in 2004 by Ragnar President, Tanner Bell, the company began as a single relay from Logan to Park City, UT and has grown to include 40+ Ragnar relays globally, and 4 virtual events with more locations coming online every year.

For more information, please visit: https://www.runragnar.com/

