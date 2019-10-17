Clean Juice Debuts New Fall Menu, Continues Partnership With American Cancer Society

Clean Juice unveils new seasonal menu items and launches month-long campaign in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with 80 open stores nationwide and more than 55 stores in development, kicks off the launch of its limited-time fall menu by debuting its first-ever seasonal Greenoa™ Bowl. In addition to the fall menu, which is now available at all locations, Clean Juice has partnered with the American Cancer Society to raise money for breast cancer programs throughout October.

Expertly capturing the feeling of fall, Clean Juice's fall menu is available now through December 1, 2019. Positioned as "organic-on-the-go" items that can satisfy hunger, the seasonal line is freshly prepared with the highest-quality organic ingredients. The limited-time menu items perfectly pair with Clean Juice's organic wellness lattes. For added value, all locations will offer a toast and wellness latte combination at a 10% discount throughout the season.

Clean Juice's new seasonal Greenoa™ Bowl, the Autumn Crisp Bowl, is their famous greens and grains (quinoa) bowl topped with pumpkin hummus, fresh apples, pumpkin seeds and feta cheese. Other organic fall menu highlights include:

The Apple Pie Toast : Anything but average, this fall-inspired toast is loaded with almond butter, apples, honey, cacao nibs and cinnamon (450 calories).

: Anything but average, this fall-inspired toast is loaded with almond butter, apples, honey, cacao nibs and cinnamon (450 calories). The Pumpkin One Smoothie : Enjoy a refreshing pumpkin-flavored smoothie blended with bananas, pumpkin, almond milk, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla (320 calories).

: Enjoy a refreshing pumpkin-flavored smoothie blended with bananas, pumpkin, almond milk, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla (320 calories). The Pumpkin Spice Latte: Sip this healthy twist on a seasonal favorite with fresh, flavorful ingredients and spices including coconut milk powder, pumpkin, coconut sugar, arabica coffee, mushroom extracts, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and other spices (160 calories).

"During a season where pumpkin is top of mind and tip of tongue, we wanted to offer our guests and community a healthy alternative to all of the sugary seasonal flavors they love without compromising taste," said Landon Eckles, co-founder and chief executive officer of Clean Juice. "Whether you are looking for something light or something hearty, you'll find an organic fall menu item that will hit the spot."

Throughout October, Clean Juice will donate $1 of every Pink cold-pressed juice bottle ($9.50 for 16 oz. in most markets) and The So Basic One smoothie ($7.25 for 16 oz. in most markets) sold to the American Cancer Society, a nationwide voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer. These fan-favorite pink drinks will help raise money to support the continuation of awareness and support for breast cancer programs through Making Strides Against Breast Cancer®.

"We had an amazing time last year partnering with the American Cancer Society and we were able to raise over $7,000 to fund their efforts," says B. Quick Chadwick, VP of marketing for Clean Juice. "We look forward to expanding the partnership this year with our new Pink cold-pressed juice and further marketing support for our franchise partners in order to hit our goal of raising $25,000 for breast cancer programs."

Clean Juice's newest cold-pressed juice, Pink, launched in June and instantly became one of their top-selling products. The organic cold-pressed juice features the superfruit pitaya. Pitaya is full of antioxidants, vitamin C and carotenoids that help boost the immune system and prevent infections. The So Basic One pink smoothie features organic almond butter, almond milk, banana, maple syrup and strawberries.

"Clean Juice was built on being good stewards of what God has given us and supporting the community," says Eckles. "Partnering with the American Cancer Society is a small way that we can give back to our communities who support us."

The partnership between Clean Juice and the American Cancer Society began last year as a local initiative in Charlotte and has now grown into a national partnership involving Clean Juice's 80 locations nationwide. Clean Juice has supported their franchise partners by providing unique testimonials from breast cancer survivors and connecting partners with local survivors and American Cancer Society representatives. Clean Juice stores plant to also host sampling events at Making Strides walks throughout the country and in select home markets as a way to raise awareness.

To find a Clean Juice location near you, visit www.cleanjuice.com.

About Clean Juice

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, new greens and grains Greenoa™ Bowls and other healthy foods to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com . If you are interested in joining our family of Franchise Partners, please visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

Click here to view menu and download nutrition guide.

