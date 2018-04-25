Beyoncé, JAY-Z and 22 Days Nutrition Launch an Online Meal Planner that Makes Eating Healthy Easy

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 22 Days Nutrition, the plant-based lifestyle company known for its organic line of protein bars, powders, and vegan meal delivery service is launching Meal Planner—an online platform that gives people the tools they need to eat healthier with plant-based recipes, tips, and same-day ingredient delivery.

In partnership with Beyoncé and JAY-Z, 22 Days Nutrition created Meal Planner to make eating healthy easy, affordable, and fun. From tailoring ingredients based on individual preferences to providing people with online food coaches to help them stick to their goals, the program aims to make healthy living personable and possible for all.

"The 22 Days Meal Planner takes the guesswork out of healthy eating and puts the power of convenience and taste at your fingertips," States Marco Borges, Founder and CEO of 22 Days Nutrition. "We have thousands of recipes chef-curated just for you. You won't believe the power of this tool and I promise you will be instantly hooked!"

How It Works:

It's easy. Select your cooking habits, dietary needs, allergies, household size, and goals. Meal Planner will create a personalized menu just for you. Browse thousands of healthy recipes. From breakfast to dinner—be inspired by the growing collection of delicious, easy-to-make meals. Simply select what you like, and Meal Planner will do the rest. Once you've chosen your favorite recipes, you can use Meal Planner to shop organic ingredients conveniently or select "delivery*" and skip the trip to the store altogether. Everything you need will be delivered right to your door. As soon as your next meal! *in select areas Receive continuous support from online food coaches, along with detailed nutritional information for every meal.

"We want to challenge you as we challenge ourselves to move towards a more plant-based lifestyle," Says Beyoncé. "Meal Planner has made it easy and fun for me to develop healthier habits. I hope you love it as much as I do."

ABOUT 22 DAYS NUTRITION

Founded in 2010 in Miami by exercise physiologist and New York Times Best Selling author Marco Borges, 22 Days Nutrition has grown into an inspiring plant-based lifestyle company that offers organic protein bars, powders, and a vegan meal delivery service to help people stay focused on what they want to accomplish by feeding their bodies with the best possible ingredients. Based on the psychological discovery that it takes 21 days to break a bad habit or create a new one, they developed 22 Days Nutrition to help people break unhealthy habits and replace them with better ones. For more information visit 22daysnutrition.com. To stay up-to-date on the latest news, follow along on Instagram at @22daysnutrition, Twitter at @22DaysNurition, and Facebook at facebook.com/22days.

