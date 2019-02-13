Best-selling Author and Former GNC CEO Greg Horn Presents New Podcast: Living Well with Greg Horn

Living Well with Greg Horn launches February 13th on all major podcast platforms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The podcast will further explore the Six Pillars For Living Your Best Life presented in best-selling author Greg Horn's latest book: Thinking, Well, Eating Well, Moving Well, Sleeping Well, Hosting Well, and Staying Well. Relying on an emerging body of science and a lifetime as a thought leader in healthy living, Greg discusses how to put all 6 Pillars to work to help listeners customize a program to live their best life, starting today.

The podcast is for anyone who wants to get the most out of life, with clear answers about health, diet, exercise, and personal habits that can make all the difference. We only get one life to live. How can we make it our best?

Listen to the first episode now at greghorn.com/podcast.

Says Greg: "Your experience with Living Well might be a little different from what you are used to in a typical podcast.

"My goal with the show is to help you live a better life by giving you direct access to the leading research, insights, practice and thinkers in the fields of science and practical application that matter most to living your best life.

Greg is author of the best-seller Living Green and co-founder of Eco Shoppe. He is a leading innovator in health and sustainable business, with two decades of experience in developing and managing companies associated with personal health, nutrition, and environmental sustainability. Greg is CEO of Specialty Nutrition Consulting, Inc., a development firm focused on commercializing nutrition innovation. He is former CEO of both Garden of Life, currently the top brand in the natural channel, and General Nutrition Centers (GNC), the world's largest specialty retailer of nutrition products.

