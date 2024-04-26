The Easy Way To Prevent Smoking Out Your Kitchen When Broiling Steak

One of the wildest facts about Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is that it uses ultra-powerful broilers that reach 1800 degrees Fahrenheit to cook its steaks. While your home broiler is nowhere near as powerful, it can create an admirably browned steak with a great crust. The problem is, if you don't prepare correctly, you could end up with a kitchen full of smoke and a blaring smoke alarm. What are you doing wrong? One of the biggest mistakes people make when using their home broilers is forgetting that high heat combined with fat or oil creates smoke. While there are several moves you can make to prevent smoke before turning on the heat, trimming any excess fat from the steak is an easy one that will guarantee less smoking.

While fat equals moisture and flavor in steak, some cuts have extra fat around the outside that will burn under high heat. Those are the cuts that you want to fully trim before broiling. New York strip, ribeye, and porterhouse are three of the cuts with the most fat. Trimming this fat will in no way affect the marbled fat inside the meat that will give it the best flavor.