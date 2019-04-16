Back to the Roots Introduces First-Ever Hemp Home Grow Kit

Organic Gardening Pioneer Aims to Excite & Educate America on Hemp Just in Time for Earth DayLavender Also Joins the Growing Product Line of Organic Grow Kits



OAKLAND, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its vision to reconnect people back to food and recently named to Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies List for 2019, Back to the Roots announced today the launch of The Organic Hemp Starter Grow Kit, the first-ever hemp home grow kit. The limited, special edition grow kit is intended to educate and teach families about the history and healing benefits of hemp in time for globally recognized, forthcoming Earth Day. As a leader in organic food & indoor gardening, Back to the Roots is making it accessible and fun to grow and learn about the historical crop through this educational grow kit.

With the recent passing of the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, Back to the Roots will reintroduce hemp to consumers as a functional plant food known for a variety of benefits for overall health & wellness. The Organic Hemp Starter Grow Kit also comes with a Hemp Discovery Book that features a brief history of hemp (dating back to 8000 B.C.) along with a guide about its many functional uses and nutritional benefits.

"Used for thousands of years as food, fuel and fiber, hemp was a cornerstone of civilization. We are thrilled to launch the hemp home grow kit to help America learn about its incredible history & benefits," says Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Nikhil Arora.

"Hemp is one of the most nutritious and healing food sources available – rich in protein, healthy oils and fiber – and we hope this kit inspires more people to incorporate this incredible plant into their daily lives," says Alejandro Velez, Co-Founder & Co-CEO.

Hemp is also joined by the new Organic Windowsill Lavender Planter by Back to the Roots, allowing families to easily grow this aromatic, beautiful plant at home.

The Organic Hemp Starter Grow Kit and the Organic Windowsill Lavender Planter are made in the USA. Both are available to order online at BacktotheRoots.com.

For more information on Back to the Roots and the new hemp and lavender grow kits, please visit: www.BacktotheRoots.com

Facebook: @BacktotheRoots | Instagram: @BacktotheRoots_Official | Twitter: @BacktotheRoots

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Tom

The Rose Group

ashley@therosegrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/back-to-the-roots-introduces-first-ever-hemp-home-grow-kit-300832797.html

SOURCE Back to the Roots