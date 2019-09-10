You don’t have to break the bank to make your home feel brand new

When you're feeling tired of your current home decor but don't have much to spend, you can find yourself in a frustrating situation. Luckily, with a bit of hard work and imagination, sprucing up your home doesn't need to cost a fortune.

Just because you can't afford a full kitchen refit or hire a professional decorator, you don't need to give up on a revamp. We have a range of home decor tips that will make your home look Pinterest-worthy without leaving your bank balance in the red.

1. Small touches make a big difference

It's easy to go overboard when you begin redecorating and to feel like you need to replace all your furniture, fixtures, and fittings; however, adding small touches to a room can change it more than you'd think.

In the living room: A sofa is often the centerpiece of any living room, but a brand new replacement is overly expensive. Also, since this is a room that often gets a lot of traffic, the floors might be worse for the wear -- but redoing these is a major project. Here are some simple fixes to upgrade your living room without the need for a total overhaul.

If your couch has seen better days but a replacement isn't in your budget, we love this slipcover from Sofa Shield for its durable yet comfortable materials. Plus, you're basically getting two for one because it's reversible.

If a slipcover isn't your style, consider a throw; this is a cozy and inviting way to refresh a couch. Consider this elegant faux-fur throw made by Christian Siriano, which is large enough to cover a sizable portion of your sofa.

Stylish pillows are an easy way to spruce up a room and accent chairs or your newly covered sofa. These pillows from Greendale come in a variety of colors and patterns so you can pick what fits or, if you're feeling bold, take your room's aesthetic in a new direction.

An attractive area rug -- like this one from Safavieh's Hudson Shag Collection -- can cover up old carpets or add a touch of warmth to tile or hardwood floors.



In the bedroom: You can always upgrade your bedding for a cheap bedroom makeover, or you might add accents like drapes or new lighting for an easy way to class up the space.

Crisp white linens give a bedroom a sophisticated look, and we absolutely love products from Parachute for their luxurious feel. You can also customize exactly what you need from their website. The Percale line is highly recommended and their most inexpensive offer.

If you're interested in new drapes to change up your space, you can opt to match them to your bedding or choose a complementary color, then add curtain string lights to create a gentle bedroom glow. The Sun Zero Grant Window Treatment Collection comes in a wide variety of color options, all of which are functional with their room-darkening capacity.



In the kitchen: If you're on a tight budget, redoing your kitchen is out, but you could always paint old cabinets or add new hardware to spruce them up. You'll be surprised at how drastically this can change the feel of the entire space.

Under-cabinet lighting adds a contemporary feel to your kitchen and provides an alternative to the harsh overhead strip lighting that's often found in older kitchens. The GE LED Direct Wire offers a lot of light and is also compatible with a dimmer switch, so you can adjust the brightness to fit any mood.

If you want a drastic change, you can repaint your old cabinets to make them appear new again. Home Depot offers a variety of cabinet-specific paint options, so you can find the right fit for your home.

Another quick switch is to replace your cabinet knobs, which will slightly but significantly alter the appearance of your kitchen.



In the bathroom: Bathrooms are usually compact, but there are still many opportunities for small upgrades that can make a significant difference.

One of the most significant decorative touches you can add to your bathroom is a new shower curtain. A statement print can change the aesthetic of the entire space.

Mirrors can lend elegance to a room; they look great in their own right and can create the illusion of space in a cramped area. You can even opt for a modern or extravagant design, like this geometric mirror by Umbra.

If you want to increase your bathroom's functionality while vamping up its appearance, consider a mirrored medicine cabinet, like this simple option from Kohler.



2. Add a fresh coat

Giving a room a sharp new look without overspending can be as simple as a fresh coat of paint. The obvious option is to repaint all four walls a new shade and redefine the whole space. Alternatively, in a room painted in white or cream, you might opt to add a single accent wall in a bold color, which is easier and means you'll spend less on paint.

Home Depot has an online portal that you can scan through for inspiration if you want to refresh your paint but aren't sure where to start.

Another option for adding a new pop of color is to paint the ceiling. More often than not, ceilings are left white, but don't underestimate the potential of a new hue to give a tired room a refreshed look.



Wallpaper is trendy right now but can be expensive -- not to mention the cost of getting someone to put it up if you aren't confident you can do it yourself. A cheaper alternative is to use stencils to paint designs on your wall instead, which allows you to totally personalize the space while staying comfortably within budget.

If you do want to go with the classic wallpapered look, Macy's has some good-looking and budget-friendly options, like the Graham & Brown Innocence Wallpaper that's available in a few colors and is sure to create a delicate yet striking effect.



3. Work with what you've got

Think about what you already own -- you might have more to work with than you realise. If you like the look of painted furniture, this is a great way to revitalize old pieces that you'd otherwise throw out or that have been lurking in your garage for years.

Chalk paint is extremely easy to use, even for those with no experience painting furniture. Check out the offerings from Home Depot to get started on a furniture refresh project.

It's also worth exploring any old collectibles you might have tucked away in boxes or passed down from relatives, as some of these could make excellent display pieces with no outlay necessary.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.