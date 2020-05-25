World Health Organization suspends hydroxychloroquine trial after study finds potentially fatal side effects

The World Health Organization announced Monday it was temporarily removing hydroxychloroquine — the unproven coronavirus drug that President Trump claims to be taking — from a series of trials of potential COVID-19 treatments. The agency’s director-general, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, cited a troubling study that was published Friday in the medical journal Lancet as the main reason for the abrupt suspension. The large-scale study found that both chloroquine, another unproven drug touted by Trump, and hydroxychloroquine put patients at a greater risk of death or serious health problems.