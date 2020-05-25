GEORGE FREY
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

World Health Organization suspends hydroxychloroquine trial after study finds potentially fatal side effects

May 25, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
GEORGE FREY

The World Health Organization announced Monday it was temporarily removing hydroxychloroquine — the unproven coronavirus drug that President Trump claims to be taking — from a series of trials of potential COVID-19 treatments. The agency’s director-general, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, cited a troubling study that was published Friday in the medical journal Lancet as the main reason for the abrupt suspension. The large-scale study found that both chloroquine, another unproven drug touted by Trump, and hydroxychloroquine put patients at a greater risk of death or serious health problems.