The Biggest Downside To Cooking With An Air Fryer (And Why It's Not A Big Deal)

The air fryer really is a genius invention, and it's one that many consumers have needed for a long time — hence why pro chefs need to chill with the air fryer hate. Sure, food cooked in an air fryer isn't really fried, but the tool's uses are myriad, and it's easy to see why the gadget has become so popular so quickly. Just because air fryers are great, however, doesn't mean they don't have downsides and pitfalls to watch out for.

One of the biggest is a typical air fryer's size — most of them aren't very big. These gadgets are brilliant at cooking enough food for one or maybe two people, but for any group larger than that, you run into trouble. Food in an air fryer must be spaced out in order to actually cook, and since these fryers' baskets aren't all that big, you sometimes have to cook your food in batches. Since each batch can take several minutes to cook, this means that the first few will likely be cold by the time the last few are ready. Fortunately, there's an easy solution: Just put those original batches back in the air fryer for a short time. Seriously.