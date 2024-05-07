The Iconic Trader Joe's Seasoning That Will Always Be Our Favorite

Once you've tried Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend, it's hard to forget what it tastes like: pungent, strong, garlicky, and lip-smackingly salty. Surprisingly, these powerful flavors come from just a few simple ingredients.

White and black sesame seeds are the stars of the show here, with a nutty taste and most of the blend's crunch. Then there are the deliciously earthy poppy seeds that love to get stuck between your teeth, along with dried onion and garlic to really up the piquant, savory flavor. Delicate sea salt flakes round out the seasoning blend, creating an irresistible brininess that keeps you coming back for more.

You could gather these ingredients yourself and try your hand at making an everything bagel seasoning blend at home. Or, if you're especially thrifty, you could sweep up the seasoning dust that falls through the grates of the toaster oven as you toast an everything bagel and painstakingly collect it into a jar, for other uses. But Trader Joe's blend does all the hard work for you, with each essential ingredient in perfect balance. Who can resist that?