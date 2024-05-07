The Iconic Trader Joe's Seasoning That Will Always Be Our Favorite
Between two-buck chuck, Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, and a slew of frozen food options, Trader Joe's food products have a way of developing cult followings. Eager shoppers return again and again to seek out their favorite products. But perhaps no Trader Joe's product has caused more fervor than its Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend.
There are many varieties of Trader Joe's seasonings, but only this one has reached true icon status. That's because it delivers the garlicky crunch of an everything bagel without the crumbly mess that comes with eating one. Each bottle gives you the power to use as little or as much as you want on virtually anything, from avocado toast to pasta. That's right: Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend is excellent on, well, everything. And it's all down to its excellent ingredients and huge versatility.
The components of Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend
Once you've tried Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend, it's hard to forget what it tastes like: pungent, strong, garlicky, and lip-smackingly salty. Surprisingly, these powerful flavors come from just a few simple ingredients.
White and black sesame seeds are the stars of the show here, with a nutty taste and most of the blend's crunch. Then there are the deliciously earthy poppy seeds that love to get stuck between your teeth, along with dried onion and garlic to really up the piquant, savory flavor. Delicate sea salt flakes round out the seasoning blend, creating an irresistible brininess that keeps you coming back for more.
You could gather these ingredients yourself and try your hand at making an everything bagel seasoning blend at home. Or, if you're especially thrifty, you could sweep up the seasoning dust that falls through the grates of the toaster oven as you toast an everything bagel and painstakingly collect it into a jar, for other uses. But Trader Joe's blend does all the hard work for you, with each essential ingredient in perfect balance. Who can resist that?
Unique ways to enjoy your Everything But The Bagel seasoning
As we've established, Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend can top just about everything — but there are a few choice foods that really pop with a bit of this seasoning blend sprinkled on top. Breakfast foods like scrambled eggs and toast are wonderfully elevated by its tasty boost. Savory oatmeal is another excellent option. More adventurous eaters might even try incorporating this blend into a very unique breakfast burrito.
But you can take this seasoning blend far beyond breakfast. Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend is delectable on top of roasted veggies or breaded chicken, heightening both taste and texture in one go. If you want to imitate the beloved everything bagel at a cookout, sprinkle the seasoning on your burger buns for a sandwich that explodes with flavor beyond the patty. Consider skipping the butter at your next movie night and amp up your bowl of popcorn with this seasoning blend instead. With its incredible balance of smoky savoriness and unreal crunch, it's no wonder Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend has reached cult favorite status.