The Simple Mistake To Avoid For The Best Katsu, According To An Expert

Pork katsu, also called tonkatsu, is a Japanese comfort food that has become ubiquitous. When made properly, it's a marriage of juicy pork surrounded by a coating of crunchy goodness, served on a bed of shredded cabbage or rice, happily embracing a layer of thick tonkatsu sauce. The crispy pork is also often used as a sandwich filling. But without the proper technique, your breaded katsu can fall apart when frying.

According to Chef Makoto Okuwa, there's a crucial step for getting katsu to hold together. Okuwu hails from Nagoya, Japan, and is a master sushi chef and proprietor of multiple restaurants, including Makoto Vail, his newest addition in Colorado. He told Daily Meal, when you bread katsu, "Ensure to coat the pork with flour before egg wash, and entirely cover the meat with the egg wash and panko. This ensures the coating stays on the meat, instead of slipping off during frying!" It's a tricky balance to get the coating to stick to the meat while it faces the deep fryer, but with Okuwa's advice, you'll be ready to tackle pork or chicken katsu with confidence.