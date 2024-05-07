A Chef Explains The Best Sides To Pair With Chicken Wings
There are numerous ways to upgrade chicken wings, such as applying a dry brine and using a meat thermometer to ensure the perfect temperature. The side dishes you serve with wings also impact your enjoyment of the dish, and wing connoisseur Stephen Parker has some excellent recommendations in this area. As the corporate executive chef at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, a chic spin on brew pubs with locations all over the world, he's quite knowledgeable about effective food pairings.
According to Parker, "pickles, pickled onions, and/or pickled carrots" exquisitely complement the spicy flavor of chicken wings. Pickles are made by submerging vegetables, often cucumbers, into a mixture of vinegar and water. Added flavor can come from other ingredients, such as sugar, salt, garlic, and dill, as well as a variety of spices depending on the recipe. Parker's pickle pairing suggestion makes a lot of sense when you consider the effect that pickled foods can have on spicy preparations, including fiery chicken wings.
Pickled foods perfectly complement hot wings
For Stephen Parker, simple yet flavorful side dishes are best when digging into a plate of wings. As stated by the chef, "I enjoy eating wings with pickled vegetables," which includes a wide variety of recipes and preparations. There are many delicious foods that you didn't know you could pickle, such as celery, watermelon rind, and even potatoes. This combination is so pleasing to the palate because pickled foods can temper the heat of spicy wings. Pickle recipes often feature ingredients known for turning down the heat, including vinegar (which is acidic) and sugar.
This may also explain TikTok's spicy pickled sausage trend, which captivated the hearts and stomachs of followers. Pickles can also help balance the greasiness of wings thanks to their acidity. While delicious, fried and breaded hot wings can feel pretty dense, but the vinegar in pickles cuts through this heaviness. Pickles also have a delightful cleansing effect on the palate, which allows you to savor every last bite of your hot wings. With Parker's pairing tip, you can experience the spice of hot wings without tormenting your tastebuds in the process.