A Chef Explains The Best Sides To Pair With Chicken Wings

There are numerous ways to upgrade chicken wings, such as applying a dry brine and using a meat thermometer to ensure the perfect temperature. The side dishes you serve with wings also impact your enjoyment of the dish, and wing connoisseur Stephen Parker has some excellent recommendations in this area. As the corporate executive chef at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, a chic spin on brew pubs with locations all over the world, he's quite knowledgeable about effective food pairings.

According to Parker, "pickles, pickled onions, and/or pickled carrots" exquisitely complement the spicy flavor of chicken wings. Pickles are made by submerging vegetables, often cucumbers, into a mixture of vinegar and water. Added flavor can come from other ingredients, such as sugar, salt, garlic, and dill, as well as a variety of spices depending on the recipe. Parker's pickle pairing suggestion makes a lot of sense when you consider the effect that pickled foods can have on spicy preparations, including fiery chicken wings.