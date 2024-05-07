We Tried Starbucks' 2024 Summer Refreshers & Treats So You Don't Have To

Starbucks has long been a leader in beverage innovations and trendsetting, but when it comes to some trends, it has had to play a bit of catch up. Boba tea has been quite the rage for the last couple of decades, and Starbucks is finally ready to get things bubbling in the United States this summer. Since at least 2016,Starbucks' Asia-Pacific stores have seen drinks swimming with "pearls," adding a new kind of flavor splash. To kick off the launch of pearls in its U.S. drinks, Starbucks is rolling out a trio of Refreshers — Summer-Berry, Summer-Berry Lemonade, and Summer Skies — complete with a wide straw to suck it all in. If that wasn't enough, two sunny baked goods are also rolling into stores: an Orange Cake Pop and Pineapple Cloud Cake.

The fine folks at Starbucks invited us for a sneak sip and nosh of these five new items. So, will customers bubble up to these new offerings, or will they be singing the summertime blues? This chew and review is based on flavor, uniqueness, and all around lovability.

