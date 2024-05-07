The Trader Joe's Yogurt We Always Add To Our Cart

Trader Joe's is quite careful about which items it chooses to sell in its stores. The beloved grocery chain even employs a tasting panel to evaluate Trader Joe's products before offering them to customers. This level of care is evident in the quality of the products found in the store and explains why shoppers are downright obsessed with certain items. Take the chain's Mango & Cream Yogurt Cups, which can be found in a six-pack also containing Peaches & Cream. This flavor has gotten a lot of love online, as illustrated by an X post that declared it "the finest dessert known to man." Another poster likened the mango yogurt to a "spiritual experience."

Appearing at number one in Daily Meal's ranking of Trader Joe's yogurts, the mango and cream variety is the perfect sweet snack thanks to its delectable texture and appealing flavor profile. This yogurt is also quite wholesome from a nutritional perspective, as it contains milk that lacks bovine growth hormones, which carry certain health concerns.