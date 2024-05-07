13 Biggest Desserts In Costco History
Whether it's a birthday, an anniversary, or a party, Costco has got you covered on the sweet tooth front. The retailer has some of the biggest cakes around. And it's not only about the size — the membership-only store's bakery section delivers quality, too. Buying a mega dessert here is a sure way to make a crowd happy. Plus, your wallet will be equally happy, as the gargantuan proportions usually come at attractive prices. That said, Costco is notable for rotating items and the same goes for its bakery section, so you'll need to be on the alert if you're hoping to grab a specific dessert off the shelf.
Let's take a closer look at four-, five-, and even nine-pound desserts that Costco has offered its members over the years. Some, like the apple pie, are giant interpretations of American classics, while others, like the seven-pound Rainbow Cake, provide an original twist. There's also a legendary half-sheet, an ultimate party dessert feeding a whopping 48 people. Calories run amok with these bakery items, and yet ... nobody really seems to mind. Here are the biggest desserts Costco has ever produced.
1. Half-sheet cake (over 9 lbs.)
If we had to crown a king of Costco cakes, that would be the half-sheet. This dessert is among the biggest sweet creations of the membership-only retailer. It measures 12 by 16 inches and weighs nine and a half pounds– a monster cake.
You would usually order one in-store with a 24-hour notice by filling out a special sheet of paper (yes, with a pen – Costco's bakery section is surprisingly archaic). Choose the flavor (white or chocolate icing), then opt for a desired cake design, add writing on top of the cake, and voila. Drop your paper in the box and your half-sheet will be ready and waiting for you the next day. The cost doesn't disappoint either — the half-sheet is priced at $24.99.
This ordering system for half-sheets divides Costco customers online. One Twitter user described it as being "from the 1800s," Redditors criticized the lack of notifications and no option to call in their order. Still, many wrote that they appreciate Costco's old-school style and love the simplicity of the ordering. Not one comment said that their order was lost or that their cake wasn't made. The system may be old-school, but it works.
2. David's Cookies Premier Chocolate Cake (7.2 lbs.)
Chocolate lovers rejoice, Costco has a dessert that will make you fall in love. David's Cookies Premier Chocolate Cake is the name. You've got seven pounds of fine chocolate perfection. Four layers, milk chocolate mousse filling, chocolate panache finishes, and extra dark chocolate pieces on top. That's an explosion of sweetness, an ultimate calory bomb. Feeding 14, David's Cookies Premier Chocolate Cake is an ideal kind of cake for an intimate birthday party or a week-long guilty pleasure for an individual or couple.
You won't have to treasure hunt for this one: The cake is sold exclusively online with shipping and handling included. At $74.99, it's not the cheapest cake Costco has. But people seem to love it, as the dessert currently has a solid 4.5 rating on the store's official website with reviewers praising it as "wonderfully rich and sinfully chocolaty." The negative comments mostly involve the delivery process and disappointment over the discontinuation of an All-American chocolate cake due to the coronavirus pandemic.
3. David's Cookies 10-Inch Rainbow Cake (7 lbs.)
It's huge, funky, and multicolored. What else would you expect from a dessert called a Rainbow Cake? Produced by David's Cookies and only available online, the item weighs 7 pounds, making it one of the biggest Costsco sweet treats ever. The cake is delivered pre-cut and is ideal for 12 people. Consuming it is a delight — you cut through gentle white icing to find the rainbow-colored layers with vanilla filling. How yummy is that? The cost is on the pricier side of things, though. This rainbow perfection sells at $72.99. But we're talking about 7 pounds here, so it can be justified.
Judging from the reviews on the Costco website, the Rainbow Cake (which holds a 4 rating) may not be everyone's cup of tea. The dessert has split opinions. People love the presentation and the appetizing rainbow look, but the taste seems to be a love-hate situation. For some, it was the best cake they had ever eaten, but many stated that the dessert was too sweet and featured too much icing. Maybe you'll be lucky to try it at one of Costco's iconic free food sample stands.
4. Kirkland Signature All-American Chocolate Cake (7 lbs.)
Costco's All-American Chocolate Cake was also an all-American hit. Customers really loved the dessert. Why the past tense? The poor cake fell victim to the pandemic-induced quarantine and the economic woes that have shaken the retail industry. And while some things, like food samples, came back, the Kirkland Signature All-American Chocolate Cake didn't. 2020 was a brutal year and it didn't have mercy on gigantic chocolate cakes.
The "majestic chocolate fortress of flavor," as one teary-eyed Redditor described it, weighed 7 pounds and featured four layers with mouthwatering chocolate mousse filling. The cake had a reputation for being the best item for happy occasions, an unmissable people pleaser. No wonder people started a petition to bring the coveted dessert back when Costco decided to drop it. Created in 2020, the petition has 8,863 signees and is still trying to reach the 10,000 goal.
Costco did bring the chocolate cake back, but it wasn't the same. Two-layered 10-inch round cakes with chocolate icing were introduced and David's Cookies Premier Chocolate Cake was released as the All-American substitute. However, the two desserts were noticeably dissimilar in taste, and Reddit is filled with threads where customers lament about the taste of the new cakes and share their love for the OG chocolate treat.
5. David's Cookies Mile High Peanut Butter Cake (6.8 lbs.)
The coronavirus pandemic has put retailers under existential threat. With no gatherings allowed, the big cakes were no longer needed, and producing them became a burden. And while the half-sheets returned to the stores and the industry seems to be recovering from the pandemic shock, many giant desserts that Costco sells are only available online. Like David's Cookies Mile High Peanut Butter Cake, a 6.8-pound decadent treat with 14 servings. Let's see what you get with this massive $72.99 cake.
Essentially, the Mile High Peanut Butter Cake is a variation of the Premier Chocolate Cake, another David's Cookies creation. It's the same chocolate cake texture but with a peanut butter mousse and fudge brownie base. Instead of chocolate pieces on the icing, you're getting the brownie chunks and peanut butter chips. "Best cake on the planet," reads one of the reviews on Costco Wholesale. The dessert has an overall rating of 4.3.
But don't confuse it with the now-iconic Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie available in-store. The latter is 4.5 pounds, costs a modest $19.99, and is among the most beloved latest Costco desserts among social media users.
6. Cherry Cheesecake (5.5 lbs.)
Take a classic cheesecake base, add cherries on top, and make it 5.5 pounds. That's Costco's approach for the 2024-introduced Cherry Cheesecake. Tart cherries are used for balancing the flavor here so you won't get that "cough syrup" taste, as one Redditor put it. The price is $22.99 and this fact makes the latest retailer's cheesecake treat a good bargain compared to other over-5-pound Costco cakes supplied by David's Cookies. "I wanna make love to this cheesecake," thirstily comments another Redditor, and this sums up the irresistible look of the dessert.
The Cherry Cheesecake is an upgraded version of the well-known Kirkland Signature 12-inch Cheesecake with added tart cherries. That's not the first time the retailer presents delicious takes on a classic cheesecake. Cosco members could spot the lemon meringue cheesecake on the shelves in 2023 weighing 3.88 pounds and priced at $19.99. There was also a New York-style cheesecake with glazed strawberries in 2018. But the most original dessert was available for Costco shoppers in Hawaii where you could find a guava cheesecake.
7. Pecan Pie (4.5 lbs.)
Pecan Pie is a staple of the holiday table in America. Be it Thanksgiving, celebrations, or simply a gathering of friends, the nutty dessert will be sure to make everyone happy. Costco gave its members a giant one. With a weight of almost 5 pounds, it's enough to feed a crowd. $16.99 could get you that yummy cake that sports a golden crust, caramel-pecan filling, and an abundance of pecan nuts on top. While the description may sound perfect, the Costco pecan pie has quite divisive reviews online. In other words, it hasn't become an ultimate dessert hit like the apple or pumpkin pies that Costco also sold.
"The consistency of the gelatin in the pie is too runny," "not enough crust," and "overly sweet, odd consistency, not very good overall," are some of the opinions of Reddit users on the pie. And then there was a ruthless one saying that, "pecan pie is mostly just corn syrup anyway." Still, many fans went into the comment section to defend the pie. Those who tasted the pie complimented the generous portion of pecans on top and the fact that the bakery made it from scratch. The consensus, though, was that pecan pies are not for everyone — either you really love it or you're never buying it again.
8. Kirkland Signature 12-inch Cheesecake (4.5 lbs)
Classic cheesecake is one of the best desserts ever. Costco treats its members with a massive one. You've got an elegant dessert that's filling (over 4.5 pounds is not a joke), delicious, and affordable too. $16.99 is a bargain for this creamy cheese perfection that can feed both you and your family and then feed everyone again the next day. It's hard not to crave this heavenly vanilla-flavored creamy item with a graham cracker crust.
Feeling a little bit more adventurous? Well, the plain cheesecake from Costco is also a perfect canvas for your sweet culinary ideas. Experiment with flavors, add unusual ingredients, and make it your way. You can emulate other Costco cheesecake varieties by adding strawberries, cherries, guava, or seasoned fruits. Jams and chocolate also pair well with the mild flavor of the plain cheesecake. And the all-white top makes it an ideal birthday cake you can dress according to your liking.
9. Apple Pie (4 lbs.)
Unanimous love is what you find online when it's Costco's Apple Pie. Produced by the retailer's brand Kirkland Signature, it seems to be an ideal dessert for any kind of occasion, something everyone will be happy about. The recipe is as old as time. A slightly flaky crust hides a rich, thick filling of apples with cinnamon notes. But not every apple pie is as big as Costco's. It's four pounds for $12.99, yet another good reason why people can't stop sharing their affection for this cake. Buy two and you'll have 8 pounds, enough to feed 40+ people.
Costco has experimented with apple pie crusts over the years. Members could spot the lattice crust, double crust, and even the caramel version on the shelves. But the item has been a fixture of the bakery section. Versatility is what makes this dessert an all-time great choice. Whether it's a Thanksgiving, Christmas, Mother's Day, or a Friday night feast, the Apple Pie has got you covered. And don't miss a chance to savor it heated up with ice cream on top, preferably a vanilla scoop from Costco. "Chef's kiss," writes one Redditor about the combination, and we desperately need a slice right now.
10. Triple Chocolate Cream Pie (4 lbs.)
Costco made offline shopping fans happy by introducing a four-pound Triple Chocolate Cream Pie in 2024. Immediately, social media went crazy for the dessert. The Instagram account @costcohotfinds run by Laura Jayne Lamb posted a video of the pie and amassed more than 60 thousand likes and 720+ comments. Needless to say, people were excited to try the $19.99 monster dessert. The item is a tempting calory bomb with a fudge brownie and chocolate custard layers and a generous addition of whipped cream.
"I absolutely loved it. Too sweet to me isn't a thing," said one Redditor in r/Costco. "We liked it. Just hard to finish unless having a party," added another. But not everyone was a fan. Other Redditors complained about the overly sweet taste, buttery crust, and dry brownie layer. Everyone agreed that the cake looked amazing, though. Many wished that Costco would start selling this item by the slice, as four pounds of Triple Chocolate Cream Pie may be a little bit too much.
11. Key Lime Pie (4 lbs.)
"Oh man, Key Lime pie is back," reads the title of a Reddit thread in the Costco sub, and you can already feel the excitement. There's quite nothing like a diehard fan's devotion to an item. "Please don't tell me this. I will eat the whole thing," says one of the comments.
Costco has had many desserts on its shelves but none seems to have the same level of fan adoration as the Key Lime Pie. Perhaps this is due to the item's limited availability. The retailer only releases it in the summer. The season ends, the dessert disappears, and only the sweet aftertaste reminds you how good it was. An affordable price of $16 for more than 4 pounds of lime excellence may be another reason to fall for this cake.
Reddit is filled with ecstatic reviews of the item, with statements such as: "Costco key lime pie might be the best key lime pie I've ever had," and "I ate an entire one of these in 5 days last week." "Key lime pie is just about my favorite thing on planet Earth," another commenter said about the Costco creation. We can't wait until the summer to taste the melting lime filling again.
12. Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie (3.62 lbs.)
At 3.62 pounds, the pumpkin pie is not the biggest dessert Costco ever made. But when you see the price for that weight, your jaw may drop. It's just $5.99. Or $17.97 for almost 10 pounds of cake if you buy three. Undoubtedly, that's one of the best bargains in Costco history. What also helps is the fact that these pies taste great.
Usually available within the end-of-the-year holiday window (from September to December), the pumpkin pies are among Costco's best-selling items too. AllRecipes reports that, in their book, "The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt From A to Z," authors David and Susan Schwartz write that over 6 million are sold yearly. That's a lot of pies and happy members.
The recipe for this pie hit is believed to include Dickinson pumpkins and an apricot jelly glazing on top. Also, Costco has followed the same recipe since 1987, so you're getting a Costco classic. What's more, not every retailer's dessert has its own X page. The pumpkin pie really does have a special place it has in fans' hearts.
13. Kirkland Signature Tiramisu Bar Cake (2.5 lbs.)
Compared to a 9-pound half-sheet, Kirkland Signature Tiramisu Bar Cake is a baby at its 2-and-a-half lbs. But hey, we're talking about tiramisu here, an Italian classic often served in a small cup. Compared to that, Costco's item is a giant. But it's a capricious item too, making an occasional appearance on the membership-only retailer shelves and then disappearing. The last sighting of the dessert is dated 2022 courtesy of TikToker @costco_empties.
So what is known about this elusive cake? You can get a sense of its taste in this Costco Reddit thread from 2021. Bottom line: Although using iconic Tiramisu ingredients like mascarpone cheese, the cake proved to be quite underwhelming, with one commenter stating that, "it just doesn't taste like Tiramisu. There's hardly any coffee or liquor flavor, and it tastes and smells overly sweet and like artificial vanilla." But then there's the CostCuisine website comprehensive review article from 2018 that gave the cake a "Must Buy!" score and put 10/10 for the taste. You'll just have to try it and decide for yourself, once it makes its way back to Costco's shelves.
It seems that this Costco dessert had a great balance between the cost (it was $19.99) and quality and could be seen as a fine substitute for a restaurant tiramisu. It certainly didn't taste like something you'd have on a terrace in Rome but packed enough flavor and generous weight to make you (and your family) happy.