13 Biggest Desserts In Costco History

Whether it's a birthday, an anniversary, or a party, Costco has got you covered on the sweet tooth front. The retailer has some of the biggest cakes around. And it's not only about the size — the membership-only store's bakery section delivers quality, too. Buying a mega dessert here is a sure way to make a crowd happy. Plus, your wallet will be equally happy, as the gargantuan proportions usually come at attractive prices. That said, Costco is notable for rotating items and the same goes for its bakery section, so you'll need to be on the alert if you're hoping to grab a specific dessert off the shelf.

Let's take a closer look at four-, five-, and even nine-pound desserts that Costco has offered its members over the years. Some, like the apple pie, are giant interpretations of American classics, while others, like the seven-pound Rainbow Cake, provide an original twist. There's also a legendary half-sheet, an ultimate party dessert feeding a whopping 48 people. Calories run amok with these bakery items, and yet ... nobody really seems to mind. Here are the biggest desserts Costco has ever produced.