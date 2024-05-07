This Viral Sandwich Cutting Hack Is Honestly Kind Of Genius
Sandwich lovers are rethinking how to slice their midday meals after a post on social media showed off a rather unconventional cutting method. On X, formerly known as Twitter, user Ryan Duff shared a photo of how they upgraded a ham and cheese sandwich by cutting it into thirds. This method is now being coined as the "Y Cut," and has shaken sandwich artists to their core. Of all the hot new trends to drop this season, who would have guessed that an innovative new sandwich cut was on the list?
Unlike classic diagonal and horizontal cuts, this ingenious new sandwich cut looks more like a small slice of pizza than a flat sandwich half. One user asked Duff if this method is used to easily avoid crusts, to which they replied, "Nope. I eat the whole thing. It makes the bites and crust more proportionate." After trying this hack for themselves, many people have reported that it felt like there was "more sandwich" using this method.
Users have found that this hack works on sweet and savory sandwiches alike, biting right into the center of everything from tuna melts to PB&Js. Another X user, Blond Musings, shared that they ditched the fillings altogether and started slicing French toast using the Y Cut. Like many innovative new trends, the new sandwich cutting hack has already received some serious pushback from those who prefer more traditional methods of sandwich slicing.
The Y Cut sandwich method has sparked debate on social media
While many are excited and intrigued by the Y Cut sandwich cutting hack, some are asking users not to mess with a good thing. One concerned X user shared they had a debate with their daughter over the cut, "A protractor and ruler should never be needed for a sandwich." Another asked the creator to "stop choosing violence."
In order to investigate further, this Daily Meal writer decided to try it out firsthand. After assembling a turkey, salami, and cheese sandwich with spinach and a whisper of mayo, I sliced it halfway down the middle horizontally, then angled my knife to cut the top half diagonally on both the left and right sides, making a Y shape with my cut. Any skepticism I had about this cut causing the illusion of "more sandwich" was gone once I bit into the center slice.
While it's definitely the same amount of bread and filling, having immediate access to the center of the sandwich from all three slices made for a much more enjoyable experience. It may take a few tries to get the cut just right, but this writer feels it's definitely worth trying for yourself. And if you're wondering where to start and where to end now that you have three pieces to choose from rather than just two, "Sandwich Influencer" Ryan Duff confirmed that the top piece is intended to be eaten last.