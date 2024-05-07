This Viral Sandwich Cutting Hack Is Honestly Kind Of Genius

Sandwich lovers are rethinking how to slice their midday meals after a post on social media showed off a rather unconventional cutting method. On X, formerly known as Twitter, user Ryan Duff shared a photo of how they upgraded a ham and cheese sandwich by cutting it into thirds. This method is now being coined as the "Y Cut," and has shaken sandwich artists to their core. Of all the hot new trends to drop this season, who would have guessed that an innovative new sandwich cut was on the list?

Unlike classic diagonal and horizontal cuts, this ingenious new sandwich cut looks more like a small slice of pizza than a flat sandwich half. One user asked Duff if this method is used to easily avoid crusts, to which they replied, "Nope. I eat the whole thing. It makes the bites and crust more proportionate." After trying this hack for themselves, many people have reported that it felt like there was "more sandwich" using this method.

Users have found that this hack works on sweet and savory sandwiches alike, biting right into the center of everything from tuna melts to PB&Js. Another X user, Blond Musings, shared that they ditched the fillings altogether and started slicing French toast using the Y Cut. Like many innovative new trends, the new sandwich cutting hack has already received some serious pushback from those who prefer more traditional methods of sandwich slicing.