The Best Frozen Breakfast Burritos Start With A Mistake

Who doesn't enjoy starting the day with warm tortillas packed with eggs, meat, veggies, and cheese? Breakfast burritos are a tasty and portable meal for busy mornings on the go, especially when you're clever enough to prepare them ahead of time. Strategic cooking is crucial if you often make breakfast burritos on the weekend and freeze them for a quick weekday breakfast. No one wants to eat perfectly soft tortillas filled with rubbery, overcooked eggs and soggy vegetables.

While knowing how to make perfect scrambled eggs is essential, it's important to avoid fully cooking your eggs before assembling your next round of breakfast burritos. Removing eggs from heat when wet and slightly runny may seem like a mistake. However, you'll be setting yourself up to enjoy a perfectly cooked breakfast.

When reheated from frozen, breakfast burritos need up to two minutes in the microwave and closer to 15 minutes in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven. This extra cooking time takes care of your undercooked eggs, melding all additional ingredients into one delicious morning meal. Even though slightly undercooked eggs are necessary when crafting this convenient freezer-friendly dish, they are also easier to manipulate and help contain breakfast burritos' additional ingredients.