The Best Frozen Breakfast Burritos Start With A Mistake
Who doesn't enjoy starting the day with warm tortillas packed with eggs, meat, veggies, and cheese? Breakfast burritos are a tasty and portable meal for busy mornings on the go, especially when you're clever enough to prepare them ahead of time. Strategic cooking is crucial if you often make breakfast burritos on the weekend and freeze them for a quick weekday breakfast. No one wants to eat perfectly soft tortillas filled with rubbery, overcooked eggs and soggy vegetables.
While knowing how to make perfect scrambled eggs is essential, it's important to avoid fully cooking your eggs before assembling your next round of breakfast burritos. Removing eggs from heat when wet and slightly runny may seem like a mistake. However, you'll be setting yourself up to enjoy a perfectly cooked breakfast.
When reheated from frozen, breakfast burritos need up to two minutes in the microwave and closer to 15 minutes in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven. This extra cooking time takes care of your undercooked eggs, melding all additional ingredients into one delicious morning meal. Even though slightly undercooked eggs are necessary when crafting this convenient freezer-friendly dish, they are also easier to manipulate and help contain breakfast burritos' additional ingredients.
For easy-to-eat breakfast burritos, undercooked eggs are essential
When assembling weekday-friendly breakfast burritos, you need to start with warm tortillas and soft scrambled eggs. When eggs are fully cooked, frozen, and eventually reheated, their texture can change for the worse. To avoid overcooking, cook scrambled eggs in a skillet until they've taken shape and still hold a fair amount of moisture. This can take up to five minutes over medium heat. Once the eggs have been removed from the stove, give them five to 10 minutes to cool before assembling your burritos.
Your soft eggs' soft texture is perfect for holding the other burrito ingredients in place. Instead of adding hash browns, bacon, sausage, and veggies in single layers, incorporate your cooked extras directly into the scrambled eggs. This creates a more uniform mixture that can be added to tortillas in just a few easy spoonfuls.
To safeguard your tortillas from the scrambled eggs' excess moisture, try lining tortillas with cheese slices instead of shredded cheese. This prevents any liquid from penetrating the tortillas, causing them to tear or become mushy. Then, you can safely pile on your burrito filling, wrap them accordingly, and freeze. Once these breakfast snacks are reheated, the residual liquid from your undercooked eggs will be a thing of the past. You'll have soft and fluffy breakfast burritos ready to enjoy any day of the week.
More useful tips for making perfectly cooked breakfast burritos
Eggs aside, when it comes to making delectable breakfast burritos, consistency is the key. While soft scrambled eggs are an important factor, so are the added vegetables. If you usually like substantial amounts of produce in your morning meal, take care not to overcook your chosen selection for your burritos. Opt for roasting instead of sautéeing, which can draw out excess moisture and have little impact on the burrito's resulting texture. You may also want to stray from using veggies with high water content, like mushrooms and squash. For example, since tomatoes are high in water, avoid adding salsa to your burrito filling. Instead, add a fresh salsa or cut tomatoes to your burritos once reheated. This ensures they stay soft without becoming overly moist or runny.
Once your filling has been prepared and cooked, allow the ingredients to cool. This is the most important tip to avoid your burritos turning mushy once reheated. In using cooled or room temperature ingredients, less steam gets trapped in your burritos, causing them to turn soggy and fall apart. When using the best methods for reheating breakfast burritos, you may want to wrap your burrito in a loose paper towel to soak up any excess moisture. As long as you remember to avoid fully cooking your scrambled eggs and veggies, you're on your way to making tasty freezer breakfast burritos with an ultra-satisfying texture.