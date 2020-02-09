The ultimate roundup of Star Wars stuff

It doesn't matter if you became a fan after watching The Mandalorian on Disney+ or during the first showing of A New Hope in 1977.

If there's one thing that unifies Star Wars fans across all generations and multiple franchises, it's that we all want to bring home a piece of the story that took place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

Whether you're looking for desk accents, apparel, toys, appliances, video games, or anything else, you (or your kids or pets) can show your allegiance to the rebel alliance or the dark side in many ways.

This is the ultimate roundup of the best Star Wars stuff on the internet.

Luke Socks by Stance: $18 at Nordstrom

These comfy socks feature the hero of A New Hope, and they will keep your feet warm along every step of your own adventures. Brave rebels won't hesitate to show off their love of Star Wars by smuggling these socks into the workplace.

Stormtrooper Plush Dog Toy by Fetch for Pets: $6.99 - $9.99 at Chewy

Available in both medium and large sizes, these chunky Stormtrooper plush toys are sturdier than the Empire's finest and will survive assaults from playful puppies and Ewoks alike. Enlist one of these squeaky and cuddly Stormtroopers to join your dog's chew toy empire today!

LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider: $49.99 at Kohl's

Hijacked from the long-defeated Empire, Klatoonian pirates have repurposed a towering AT-ST to strike fear into their victims. With over 500 pieces, this LEGO set will be a fun challenge for anyone who viewed the fourth exciting chapter of The Mandalorian.

Boys' Toddler & Kids 4-Pack Short-Sleeve T-Shirts by Spotted Zebra: $30.49+ at Amazon

You'll never find a better deal on official Star Wars shirts in this galaxy than this four-pack of kid's shirts. Sporting fun designs featuring Darth Vader, R2-D2, and Yoda, there will always be a backup.

Star Wars The Black Series Jawa: $17.88 at Amazon

Serious Star Wars figure collectors shouldn't settle for anything less than the premier Black Collection. This series highlights both popular and obscure favorites with bonus accessories, higher levels of articulation, and greater overall detail. If you need a top-tier desktop Jawa, Battle Droid, or Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Black Series has you covered.

Star Wars Scream Saber by Hasbro: $33.75 at JC Penney (was $45)

Many play lightsabers have hit the shelves over the years, but you've never heard one quite like this. Young Jedi and Sith can battle with classic lightsaber noises, or make their own by speaking into the handle. A saber clash for the fate of the galaxy is much less intense with Jawa, Wookie, or their own silly sounds.

Admiral Ackbar 20 oz. Premium Sculpted Mug by Vandor: $17.53 at Amazon

Gorgeously designed and perfectly painted, this ceramic mug is a spot-on likeness of celebrated Rebel leader Admiral Ackbar. This one-of-a-kind mug is hefty, sturdy, and makes a funky office coffee mug or pencil holder.

Crazy 1 Star Wars Darth Vader Shoes by Adidas: $130 at Adidas

While you can't dress up as your favorite Sith Lord every day, these killer Adidas sneakers are a step closer to your ultimate goal. These black kicks sport an Imperial mark on the tongue, and their midsoles boldly glow lightsaber red under ultraviolet light.

Star Wars 3D BB-8 Bike and Skate Helmet by Bell Youth: $24.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Styled after a famous orange droid hero of the Resistance, this kid's helmet not only looks great, but its adjustable straps and internal webbing make it a snug fit for children ages three to eight. The helmet's PVC shell and layers of insulated foam are almost as sturdy as BB-8 himself.

Star Wars Empire Chewbacca Toaster by Uncanny Brands: $34.99 at The Home Depot

If you're looking to mix up the most important meal of the day in a big way, why not burn the galaxy's most famous Wookie into your breakfast toast? This versatile 2-slice Chewbacca Toaster also includes defrost, quick stop, and reheat features too.

Millennium Falcon Silk Tie by Cufflinks, Inc.: $58 at Nordstrom

It's easy to fly casual with this pure silk Millennium Falcon tie, especially since this stylish design looks great both from the far side of the cantina and up close. Just don't forget to dry clean it after being frozen in carbonite.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $49.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Set after the rise of the Empire, you take on the role of a young Jedi Knight as you attempt to reestablish the Jedi Order. If you aren't afraid of difficult games, prepare for the greedy bounty hunters, heartless Imperial Inquisitors, and a legion of Stormtroopers that are out for your head.

Star Wars Limited Edition Watch by Citizen: $355.50 at Amazon

That's no small moon! Between its black stainless steel case, glowing Death Star face, and light-powered design, this limited-edition Star Wars watch is as sturdy and practical as it is absolutely gorgeous. Citizen also knocked it out of the galaxy with their alternate Han Solo, Boba Fett, and Luke Skywalker designs as well.

The Mandalorian The Child Snack Time T-Shirt: $22.99 at Amazon

Everyone knows how adorable The Child (more commonly known as "Baby Yoda") is, but did the mysterious little alien lose any cute points when we saw him chow down on a frog in The Mandalorian? Absolutely not! Choose from ten colors to wear this hilarious scene.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet + Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Limited Edition Case: $239.99 at Amazon (was $254.97)

Keep the final adventure of the saga at your fingertips with this widescreen tablet sporting a collection of heroes and villains from The Rise of Skywalker on its limited-edition case. This Fire HD 10 sports a 12-hour battery life, a fast processor, and alternate Millennium Falcon and A New Hope themed cases to accommodate even more Star Wars fans.

Star Wars: Encyclopedia of Starfighters and Other Vehicles: $13.49 at Amazon

From Sebulba's thundering pod racer to Luke Skywalker's trusty X-Wing, there are plenty of sweet rides in the Star Wars universe. This hardcover book details a wide variety of speeders, starfighters, sand crawlers, and a host of other incredible vehicles as seen in the films and animated TV shows.

Kotobukiya Star Wars Bounty Hunter Statue: $47.99 at Amazon

Action figures are great, but there's no better way to display your favorite Star Wars character than with an intricately detailed statue from Kotobukiya. Whether you're a fan of bounty hunters like 4-LOM, shifty smugglers like Han Solo and Chewbacca, or the vile Emperor Palpatine himself, a hefty Kotobukiya statue is the ultimate piece of desktop Star Wars décor.

Darth Maul Candy Holder by Rubie's: $34.99 at Amazon

Perfect for the office or coffee table, this gnome-like Darth Maul is a fantastic candy dish for Star Wars fans with a sweet tooth and a sense of humor. If a little smirking Sith isn't your thing, this lineup of candy holders also includes Yoda, Darth Vader, and an endearing Ewok.

Star Wars Cookie Cutter Collection by W&P: $24 at Amazon

This set of Yoda, C-3PO, Darth Vader, and Imperial Stormtrooper cookie cutters leave cartoony details in your cookies, making them as cute as they are tasty. The best part is how each character cutter is big enough to make every cookie into a sizable and satisfying snack.

LEGO Attack of The Clones Yoda: $99.99 at Kohl's

This impressive LEGO set includes everything you need to build Jedi Master Yoda as seen at the end of Attack of the Clones. Standing over 14 inches tall, the built-in wrinkles, expressive face, and companion mini-figure make this set a must-have for Yoda's biggest fans.

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker D-O: $8.78 at Amazon (was $10.99)

D-O, the sweet little droid made of spare parts who looks up to BB-8 as a role model, perfectly translates to the unique stylings of a Funko Pop toy. As an added bonus, D-O does something that most Funko Pop toys don't; this droid is locked in a dynamic action pose as though speeding along your desktop.

Star Wars: Edge of the Empire - Lords of Nal Hutta: $36.17 at Amazon (was $39.99)

If you watched Return of the Jedi and thought "Jabba's Palace looks like my kind of place," this informative sourcebook provides everything you need to know about the Hutts. It's easy to compose and send your friends on a captivating roleplaying adventure set in the dangerous regions of Hutt Space with the Lords of Nal Hutta guide.

Star Wars Princess Leia X Barbie Doll: $91.69 at Amazon (was $100)

This ambitious crossover went above and beyond to transform Barbie into the famous princess of Alderaan, and it works beautifully. Leia X Barbie took its inspiration from Leia's original concept art for her first appearance in A New Hope, and between her silvery accessories, reimagined hair buns, and classy packaging, this a truly gorgeous doll.

R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero: $64.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Sphero's R2-D2 is controllable with your smartphone, is a breeze to reprogram, and even reacts when you watch Star Wars films with the Astromech Droid. R2-D2's sounds, movement, and cheerful interactivity seamlessly translate from the legendary movies, and if you need a robotic buddy in your home, this is definitely the droid you are looking for.

The Last Jedi: Life-Sized Interactive Action Porg Plush by Underground Toys: $19.99 at Amazon (was $21.99)

These lovable little creatures stole the show in The Last Jedi, and you don't have to travel to Ahch-To to get your own porg pal. The Action Porg Plush is as cuddly as you could ever hope it to be, and this fuzzball comes to life by flapping its wings and chirping when you play with it.

