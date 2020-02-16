A tip for organizing each area of the home

We've all been there. Time is tight and you're racing around the house, trying to get out the door. Just when you think you're going to make it ... you can't find your keys.

Many people claim that they don't have time to organize, but in reality, people who live in a well-ordered home spend less time looking for things, less time cleaning, and less time worrying. This gives those individuals more time to focus on what makes them happy and it helps them regain control of their life.

By taking a few simple steps to add order to your home environment, you'll gain more time and save money you'd spend replacing lost items. As a result, your stress levels will decrease.

In most cases, organizing can be as easy as purchasing the right item for the right area. Here are a few tips to help you organize each area of your home without too much effort or expenditure.

Entryway

Organization starts as soon as you walk in the door.

Spiretro Wall Mount Entryway Organizer: $29.99 at Amazon (was $35.99)

If you had a key holder by the door -- and you trained yourself to hang your keys up as soon as you walked in that door -- you would never have to experience that heart-racing "Where did I put my keys?!" moment again. This organizer can also sort your mail and hang your coats.

Kitchen

Keep all counters, tables, and food prep areas free of clutter so you have the space to cook.

Miles Kimball Under-Shelf Wrap Holder: $13.65 at Amazon

Take advantage of that few inches of unutilized space that is located directly beneath a shelf. An under-shelf wrap holder provides a convenient, out-of-the-way location for plastic wrap, aluminum foil, waxed paper, and more.

Fox Run Magnetic Utensil Bar: $23.51 at The Home Depot

A knife block takes up unnecessary counter space, significantly decreasing the area available for food prep. However, with a magnetic utensil bar, your countertop remains uncluttered while your most-used knives are always within arm's reach.

iDesign Pantry/Cabinet Linus Lazy Susan Turntable: $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

In the fridge, it's not always about having room; rather, one of the biggest organizational concerns is being able to reach what you need. By placing a Lazy Susan on the top shelf in your fridge, you'll be able to quickly snatch that tiny jar of gourmet mustard with just a little spin and no hassle.

Closet

Divide the space inside communal closets by family members so everyone has a specific place for their gloves, hats, scarves, or any other article of clothing that can be otherwise easily misplaced.

Good Directions Pine Cones Boot Tray: $33.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Leaving shoes and boots in the hallway or on the floor near a door creates a messy tripping hazard. A boot tray in your closet lets you store less often used boots in a convenient, clutter-reducing location, so the right footwear is always easy to find.

MISSLO Over-The-Door Storage Pockets: $8.99 at Amazon

Next to socks, gloves can be the most frequently lost articles of clothing in your wardrobe. With over-the-door storage pockets, each member of the family can have a specific, easy-to-access space to keep their gloves, hats, and scarves. Alternately, use it for home cleaning supplies.

Laundry room

Laundry rooms are never large enough to do all that needs to be done, so make sure you take full advantage of every inch of available space, including corners, behind the door, and even the ceiling.

Stock Your Home Retractable Clothes Rack: $14.99 at Amazon

Having a place to temporarily hang clothing can be the biggest space-eater in your laundry room. This retractable clothing rack folds flat against the wall whenever it is not in use, allowing the room to reach its full potential.

Spectrum Diversified 2-Tier Corner Basket: $20.19 at Amazon

A corner shelf might be a perfect way to better utilize space in the bedroom or an office, but it might not be enough for a laundry room. Items such as detergents and cleaners that you don't want spilling out would be more secure in a corner basket like this one.

Bathroom

Only keep the items in the bathroom that you actually use in the bathroom.

Spectrum Over-The-Cabinet Styling Center: $11.90 at The Home Depot

Hairdryers and styling brushes are awkwardly shaped, making them hard to store. An over-the-cabinet basket that fits inside the cabinet beneath your sink could solve your storage problems.

Wakefield No Tools Wall Cabinet: $139.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Hanging a cabinet above your toilet gives you additional room to keep your bathroom impeccably organized while providing an ideal storage space for toilet paper and other bathroom necessities.

Bedroom

The bedroom is the area in your home that is devoted to relaxation. If an object is not adding to the mood or the decor, it needs to be placed out of sight.

Nevis Charging Nightstand: $224.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Besides books, the most prevalent clutter in a bedroom is your cables and devices. Having a nightstand that allows you to both store and charge your devices while they are hidden from view can revolutionize your sleeping area.

Fulton County Kids Underbed Storage Drawer: $499 at Macy's

Toys strewn about the floor make any bedroom look unkempt. With a convenient and stylish under-the-bed storage drawer, your child can keep all of their toys conveniently stored so you need never step on a stray LEGO again.

Office

Clutter can accumulate more rapidly in your office space than any other area of your home. To keep this from happening, execute tasks promptly and properly dispose of or file away any and all items as soon as you've dealt with them.

Rubbermaid Extra Deep Desk Drawer Director Tray: $8.21 at Amazon (was $10.89)

Have you ever noticed it's nearly impossible to find a working pen when you need one? A desk drawer organizer provides a separate compartment for all of your office needs, whether paperclips, sticky notes, or pens.

AmazonBasics Home Office Shredder: $36.99 at Amazon

You can't just toss documents that contain sensitive information into the trash. As a result, paper piles can build up rapidly, making it hard to find anything. A paper shredder lets you destroy your no-longer-needed documents immediately so they never even have a chance at accumulating.

