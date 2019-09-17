These deals will arrive by the weekend with free 2-day shipping

It's only Wednesday, but we're already thinking about the weekend.

We decided to indulge our daydreaming by finding these sales on Amazon that will arrive in time for weekend adventures/chores, thanks to 2-day shipping. Whether you'll be relaxing, traveling, or catching up on housework, you're sure to find something that can enhance your weekend plans.

We've put this list of deals in order of price, from low to high, and you'll find everything from cooking wares to smart devices to toys and more. Buy these bargains today, and you'll thank yourself when the weekend arrives.

1. Vremi Single Cup Coffee Maker

The Vremi Single Cup Coffee Maker is perfect for brewing a cup of coffee to take with you on your commute. The unit has a slim design and comes with a 14-ounce travel cup and a permanent, washable filter is included. At just $11.99, you'll save 40% off the retail price.

2. Brickyard Building Blocks 163-piece STEM Toy Kit

STEM toys like the Brickyard Building Blocks Kit are both fun and educational for children. This set is on sale from $49.95 to $29.95 and comes with 163 colorful pieces, and it includes tools so kids can build whatever their imagination inspires them to create.

3. NEXGADGET Kitchen Utensil Set

The NEXGADGET Kitchen Utensil Set comes with 30 pieces -- every tool you'll need in the kitchen, from serving spoons to spatulas and more. The collection even comes with a holder and hooks for storage. Get yours now and save 25%, as it's on sale for $29.99.

4. Madison Park Windom Microfiber Down Alternative Blanket

With its soft microfiber fabric, Madison Park's Windom Blanket will make your chilly nights a bit cozier. Additionally, the material is an alternative down, which is appreciated by allergy sufferers who are sensitive to feathers. Different sizes and colors are available, like the versatile full/queen in white that's marked down from $71.99 to $39.31. Plus, it will arrive by the weekend if you order now.

5. BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower

Leaf cleanup is a breeze with the BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower that can produce air speeds of 180 MPH thanks to the 7-amp motor that's powered by electricity. At less than five pounds, this rugged little machine is simple to use too. It's on sale now for $32.55.

6. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

You can dry and style your hair with the Revlon One-Step that's a hair dryer and hot air brush in one. It delivers 1,100 watts of power for fast results and ion technology that makes hair shiny and manageable. Get yours now at a savings of 22% off the $59.99 list price and pay only $47.

7. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush will step up your oral care routine by removing up to seven times more plaque than a standard toothbrush. It's rechargeable and can get up to two weeks of battery life on each charge. It's on sale now for $49.99, a markdown of 29%.

8. Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 is one of the latest smart speakers by Amazon that is at your command via Alexa. But this model also has a compact design with a 5.5" screen. It's currently 28% off, making your price $64.99.

9. Red Hook Martina Armless Accent Chair

For just $78.04 (a 38% savings), you can add seating that is modern and useful to any room of your home with the Red Hook Martina Accent Chair. It has an armless design with floral upholstery that works in contemporary and classic homes. The supportive padded seat and back make it as comfortable as it is attractive.

10. Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat

The Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat earns our top spot for value when it comes to adding an affordable and practical thermostat to your smart home. It's extremely easy to install, plus you can control it with your voice when you pair it with your favorite Alexa-enabled device. The $99.99 sale price reflects a savings of $30.

11. Calphalon Digital Saute Slow Cooker

Features like digital controls, a 5.3-quart capacity, and warming mode make the Calphalon Digital Saute Slow Cooker a useful appliance that will cut down on time and effort in the kitchen. You'll also appreciate ceramic non-stick surface that is PTFE- and PFOA-free. It's marked down from $149.99 to just $102.

12. Simplehuman Stainless Steel Step Trash Can

With superior craftsmanship, the simplehuman Stainless Steel Step Trash Can is built to last for years. It's crafted in stainless steel with a wide pedal for hands-free use. It also comes with a 10-year warranty, and is on sale for $114.99.

13. NapYou Dual Comfort Crib Mattress

The NapYou Dual Comfort Crib Mattress lives up to its name, because you can flip the firm side over to the softer surface as your infant grows into their toddler years. The waterproof cover makes it easy to keep clean and adds to its durability. It's marked down from $189.99 to $119.99.

14. Pizzacraft PizzaQue Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven

If you didn't think it was possible to make pizza outdoors, check out Pizzacraft's PizzaQue Outdoor Pizza Oven that operates on propane. The dome design and pizza stone produce excellent results, plus the oven heats quickly and cooks your favorite pie in as few as 6 minutes. The sale price is only $134.54, a savings of 52%.

15. KidKraft Ultimate Corner Play Kitchen

Movable parts, authentic looks, and realistic sounds make the KidKraft Ultimate Corner Play Kitchen a toy that will provide hours of imaginative play for youngsters. It includes kitchen appliances with doors that open and close, and it even has working lights. It's on sale now for $162.44 (a savings of $67.55).

16. Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control

The Logitech Harmony Elite isn't your average remote, as this smart model works with Alexa and can control as many as 15 smart devices in your home. It boasts an easy-to-navigate touchscreen and comes with the Harmony Hub, all for the marked-down price of $269.99 -- an $80 savings.

17. BOB Revolution Flex Stroller

With a savings of $110, the BOB Revolution Flex Stroller is a good deal at the $339.99 price tag. It's easy to fold and go, and it sports large wheels that navigate different surfaces with ease. This versatile stroller can be used for babies to toddlers, adding to its value.

18. Garmin Forerunner 935 Watch

Garmin's Forerunner 935 Watch tracks numerous fitness-boosting activities and health metrics, yet has a trim design that is good-looking and feels comfortable on the wrist. You can set notifications, monitor your heart rate, and track your destination with the built-in GPS. What's more, you can save $59.99 if you buy it now for the $440 sale price.

19. Asus Chromebook Flip

You can save $50 in the Asus Chromebook Flip this week, and pay $599 for the features that make it extremely user-friendly like the Chrome operating system, slim design, and lightweight, aluminum construction. We also love the 360-degree hinge that allows you to use the device as a laptop or tablet.

