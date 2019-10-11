The Dutch term "hygge" is difficult to translate because it means so much more than comfort. It refers to a sense of wellbeing, a feeling of contentment, the experience of coziness, and so much more.

The term captured American attention (even being named the second most popular word of the year in 2016) because it overlaps with the concept of self-care, which has become a trend in the world of wellness.

Self-care, hygge -- whatever you decide to label your "me-time" -- exists in many forms. Sometimes, it's a visit to the doctor for a checkup or time with friends and family. Often, it's as simple as snuggling up with a soft blanket to retreat from the constant buzz of life.

The perfect blanket for self-care

Though you may know UGG for their iconic sheepskin boots, the company also makes other incredibly cozy things -- including the UGG Bliss Fuzzy Throw, which is the softest blanket we've found in our quest to perfect our self-care routine.

Not only is the throw soft, but it's two different kinds of soft: The dual-sided design allows you to pick between a velvet or fuzzy surface, depending on your mood. It's perfect for when you want to wrap yourself up and indulge in a night in with takeout and binge your favorite series.

Not only is the blanket comfortable, but it also looks good wherever you put it -- whether on your bed, couch, or a lounge chair. It does what throws do best: accentuates your space when not in use and provides a convenient and cozy wrap when you want one.

We've been on the quest for the softest blanket ever, and we're sure happy we found it.

Buy it now for $98 from Nordstrom or Amazon.

More incredibly soft things for your home and wardrobe

There are more ways to envelop yourself in a world of hygge beyond our favorite blanket. If you're looking to be as comfortable as possible, here are a few other items to add to your home.

Soft pillows: If you have trouble sleeping (or if you're worried you don't have the coziest possible bed setup), the issue may be your pillow. A lot of people simply don't replace their pillows often enough -- the recommendation is once every year or two. We love the Casper pillow the provides both support and comfort. Buy for $65 from Casper or Amazon.

Soft rug: Even the starkest living room space becomes instantly cozier with a high-pile rug added to it. Let your feet sink into the fuzzy carpet fibers and get away with walking around barefoot, even on chilly nights. Buy for $26.99 from Amazon.

Soft towel: When it comes to self-care, there's nothing quite like slipping into a hot bath after a long day. Towel off with a set of hotel-quality bath towels. Toss out the mildew-scented ones that never seem to dry, and treat yourself to a whole new set. Buy for $39.99 from Amazon.

Soft robe: After you've toweled off from your relaxing bath, wrap yourself in luxury with this UGG robe -- yet another of the company's line of incredibly soft things -- and stay warm while you finish off your pre-sleep rituals. Buy for $145 from Nordstrom or Amazon.

Soft sweatpants: Comfy clothes can give the feeling of being wrapped in a soft blanket even when you're not cuddled on the couch or in your bed. A pair of plush sweatpants provides the perfect loungewear for around the house and running errands; you'll never want to take them off. Buy for $69.95 from Nordstrom.

Soft slippers: It's rude to wear shoes inside the house, which is why these shearling-lined slippers are perfect for colder-than-usual mornings where you're not ready to face the frosty, cool touch of hardwood floors and tile. Buy for $67.95 from Nordstrom.

Soft socks: If slippers aren't your style but you're extremities are turning icy cold, opt for a pair of buttery soft socks to keep your feet warm while you slip under a blanket to read the next great American novel. Buy for $12 from Nordstrom.

Soft hat: You're more likely to feel cold on your head than on other parts of your body, which is why it's essential to outfit it with a beanie when braving chilly weather. Buy for $88 from Nordstrom.

Soft mittens: Keep your fingers cozy with a pair of mittens that feature a fuzzy lining, which can keep hands from getting dry and cracked in cold and dry temperatures. Buy for $12.99 from Amazon.

