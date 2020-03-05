A sale on an Apple Watch 5 plus discounts on other products

The Apple Watch is the most popular (and most expensive) smartwatch on the market, which is why we're always looking for a deal.

When we found the latest generation, the Series 5, discounted over $50 at Amazon, we couldn't pass it up.

Other consumer favorites like a Nespresso, the Ninja Foodi, an LG smart TV, Le Creuset cookware, and a Patagonia jacket are also on sale today.

Take a look at all these bargains that will help you stock your home and your closet with popular, name-brand products while saving money.

Apple Watch Series 5: $444.98 at Amazon (was $499)

There's not much the Series 5 Apple Watch can't do. It tracks numerous fitness and health metrics, has a gorgeous Retina display, keeps you in touch via GPS and cellular, and more. Buy now at Amazon and you'll save more than $50 on this wearable tech.

Nespresso by De'Longhi Coffee and Espresso Machine: $170.99 at Amazon (was $249.95)

Sometimes you crave more than just a regular cup of coffee. In addition to classic brews, the Vertuo makes boldly delicious espresso beverages, all from single-serve capsules that are available in a variety of aromas and flavors.

Ninja Foodi Deluxe: $229.99 at Amazon (was $269.99)

You may have heard all the buzz about the outstanding versatility of the Ninja Foodi Deluxe, but did you know it can even give some of your favorite foods a light, crispy texture? That's because its 9-in-1 capabilities include air fryer technology that produces "fried" foods without the need for a lot of calorie-loaded fat and oil.

LG 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $399.99 at Amazon (was $699)

Exceptional value and a trusted brand -- that's what you'll get with this 55-inch smart TV by LG that's currently almost $300 off the list price. It offers the brand's AI ThinQ technology that's compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa so you can find and watch your favorite content your way.

Michael Kors Large Bay Canvas Tote: $194.60 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $278)

This spacious tote isn't just roomy enough to carry your everyday essentials, it also sports the Michael Kors signature boldly across the bag so you can show off your love for the iconic designer. The easy-to-carry design makes it suitable to bring along on your next shopping trip or day at the beach.

Travelpro Walkabout 4 21" Softside Carry-On Spinner: $101.99 at Macy's (was $300)

Don't forget to invest in a sturdy carry-on bag for all of your upcoming travel plans. The Walkabout has handles and spinner wheels for easy maneuvering, and it's made of tough, expandable polyester. Grab yours now at Macy's and save almost $200 off the original price.

Hydro Flask 24-Liter Waterproof Tote: $206.21 at Nordstrom (was $274.95)

When you want to take your special recipes on the go, this tote can keep your food whatever temperature it needs to be, as the insulated material locks in temperatures so it's ready to serve when you arrive. It's on sale now at Nordstrom just in time for picnic and cookout season.

Le Creuset Heritage Set of 2 Oval Au Gratin Dishes: $50.40 at Nordstrom (was $84)

Vegetable dishes, cobblers, casseroles, and more -- these Le Creuset au gratin dishes are designed for preparing some of your favorite recipes. And because they're made of enameled stoneware, you can count on their ability to produce even results as well as easy cleanup.

Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Dungaree Denim Jacket: $111.60 at Macy's (was $248)

A denim jacket never goes out of style and is a good layering choice as the weather warms up and a heavy coat isn't necessary. This Polo denim jacket is ideal for spring weather and casual looks, and it's available for a limited time at special spring savings at Macy's.

Peter Thomas Roth Renew and Restore 5-Piece Kit: $75 at Ulta (was $99)

If you've never tried Peter Thomas Roth skincare products, now is your chance to sample a variety of the brand's top-sellers. You'll get a cleaner, peel, mask, moisturizer, and mask applicator tool for a price that's a fraction of the collection's retail value of $212.

Kate Spade In Full Bloom Set: $50 at Ulta ($151 value)

Kate Spade's In Full Bloom scent set has a fitting name, as its combination of floral, citrus, and fresh green notes makes it perfect for springtime. This set is available for a low price at Ulta and includes eau de parfum, a purse-sized spray, and lotion in a pretty pink bag with the Kate Spade logo.

Patagonia Men's Primo Puff Jacket: $400.99 at Backcountry (was $799)

It may be almost time to put winter coats away for the season, but that also means it's a great time to save on a new one for next year. Patagonia is a top name in cold-weather wear because it uses material that protects against the chill. The price is great too at 50% off retail.

Calvin Klein Toddler Boys' 2-Piece End-on-End Stripe Shirt and Twill Shorts Set: $26.78 at Macy's (was $59.50)

Your little guy will look adorable in this button-up shirt and short set that's a suitable combo for the warmer weather ahead. It's on sale in toddler sizes at Macy's during the spring style preview event.

PAVILIA Plush Sherpa Throw Blanket: $19.99 at Amazon (was $30.99)

Go ahead and curl up to binge-watch your favorite show -- this plushy blanket will keep you warm while you enjoy your downtime. It's made of sherpa material that's crafted for coziness, and it comes in plenty of color options to suit any décor.

Audible Subscription: Free 30-day trial at Audible (was $14.95)

Audible makes it possible to listen to your favorite reads at any time and place. Join now, and as a Prime member, you can enjoy 30 days free to try out the service. Each month, you'll get one audiobook and two Audible originals included in your subscription.

Marmot Women's Fuzzy Wuzzy Gloves: $21.95 at Backcountry (were $44.95)

At more than 50% off the retail price, you can't miss these gloves. They offer the triple benefit of warm outer material, super-soft fleece lining, and a flexible fit for comfortable hands when you spend time outdoors exploring or playing in the winter.

BioPEDIC 4-Pack Bed Pillows with Anti-Odor Technology: $30.59 at Amazon (was $49.99)

This four-pack of pillow is enough to update your bedding. In addition to comfort, the special fill material resists odor-causing bacteria growth for sleep that's both cozy and fresh, night after night. Buy now at Amazon and save 39%.

VTech Kidizoom Duo Selfie Camera: $47.23 at Amazon (was $69.99)

The Kidizoom is a real camera that can introduce young ones to the art of photography, but it's also so much more than that. It has the ability to take selfies, add fun photo effects, and play built-in games on the large screen, all with the bonus of durable, kid-resistant construction.

Dash Mini Maker: $9.99 at Amazon (was $14.99)

The Dash Mini Maker is a small machine with big possibilities. Not only is it a compact waffle maker that's easy to use and doesn't take up a lot of space, but it cooks with non-stick plates that are just as useful at making snacks and hot sandwiches as they are at cooking tasty waffles.

Delta Children Infant Changing Table with Pad: $89.99 at Amazon (was $124.99)

With a durable build and dual shelves, this changing table is perfect for moms who want the convenience of a changing table with storage included. It's constructed by Delta Children, a reliable name in baby products.

Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman Floral Jacquard Metallic Organza A-Line Dress: $450 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $600)

From graduations to weddings, there are many reasons to put on a special dress in the upcoming seasons. Saks Fifth Avenue is having a special sale event on dresses just in time for the change of the seasons, and you can find flirty styles like this classic A-line dress that sports a flirty floral pattern.

